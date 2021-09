When Faster Than Light first hit computers, I was playing it constantly. Always working out the best possible crew and focusing to ensure I survived to the very end. There was something cathartic about the game, and even after countless tries and many deaths, I never got bored. This is the same feeling I am getting from the new high seas’ roguelike Maritime Calling from Tiamat Games. It blends concepts of an RPG and management sim, all with a unique visual flare.

