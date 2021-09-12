Is meat bad for the planet? This North Fork farmer might change your opinion

I met his gaze through the steam and sizzle of the broccoli rabe wilting in my pan and replied without missing a beat, “I love food and I want to feed people.”. It was late spring of 2012 and Chris Pinto was still trying to figure out why this brassy girl from Brooklyn was content amongst the row crops of a farm field. We had first met in early March as apprentices at Garden of Eve Farm in Riverhead; we were both new to the North Fork and eager to work in the agricultural industry, but that’s where our similarities ended. Chris had previously worked on a commercial organic produce farm in Connecticut and milked cows on a dairy in Alabama, so he was well-equipped for what the apprenticeship had in store. His well-seasoned Muck Boots trumped my city girl Hunter wellies and compared to his, my harvest skills weren’t quite up to snuff. My competitive streak drove me to improve my skills in the field, however, and we soon found ourselves working shoulder to shoulder more often than not.