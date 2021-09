“You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it,” the FDA said in a warning to Americans in late August. Both health experts and medical groups are attempting to stamp out the growing use of Ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug used to treat livestock that people are now using in an attempt to treat COVID-19. As a result of people now ingesting the livestock dewormer, poison control centers are overwhelmed with overdose calls from people taking the drug.

