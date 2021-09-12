CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Smartphone Connectivity Is The Most Common Issue That New Car Owners Experience

Carscoops
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.D. Power’s recent 2021 U.S. Initial Quality Study has revealed that smartphone connectivity is the most common problem cited by new vehicle owners. The company determines initial quality by measuring the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles during the first 90 days of ownership. This year, Ram surprised many as it was the best-placed automaker with a reported 128 PP100. What is equally as intriguing as Ram taking out top spot is how prevalent infotainment-related issues have become.

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Google tests new Android Auto UI for easier multitasking on small screens

Google is reportedly testing a new interface for Android Auto. The UI change could make multitasking easier on cars with smaller displays. The new UI doesn't appear to be widely available just yet. As Google prepares to ditch the dedicated Android Auto for phones screens app on the best Android...
SOFTWARE
gizmochina.com

Blackview BV6600 Pro smartphone offers outstanding thermal imaging experience

Blackview is globally known for its high-end rugged smartphones that are equally affordable also. The company’s latest addition – Blackview BV6600 Pro follows the same regime and offers exceptional features along with the outstanding thermal imaging experience with Teledyne FLIR sensor. The inception of thermal cameras in the smartphone world...
CELL PHONES
Carscoops

Comparing The Duration Of A 1,000-Mile Roadtrip In Gasoline Vs Electric Cars

In our time, electric vehicles are more common than ever with sufficient range and the charging network needed to allow road trips. YouTuber and tech-guru Marques Brownlee wanted to put this notion to the test by completing a 1,000-Mile Roadtrip in the US with three different cars – a gas-powered Audi Q5 as a reference, a Tesla Model S Plaid, and a Ford Mustang Mach-E.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphones#Car Owners#Android Auto#Apple Carplay
CMSWire

4 Steps to Start Connecting Customer Experience and Employee Experience Insights

One of the most common questions we get from organizations is, “How can we align our employee experience (EX) and customer experience (CX) efforts?” Increasingly, we see organizations recognize that a meaningful connection exists. Models such as the service-profit-chain and the employee engagement virtuous cycle illustrate how and why EX and CX are interrelated. Our research at Qualtrics XM Institute goes further, to show that investments in both EX and CX have positive impacts on business performance.
ECONOMY
Carscoops

Owner Drops Brand New Car From Dealership’s First Floor During Delivery

Taking delivery of a new car is a very exciting time for anyone but for the new Indian owner of a Tata Tiago, that excitement quickly turned into dismay. CCTV footage from inside the Tata dealership in Hyderabad, India shows the grey Tiago sitting on the first floor of the dealership. It is reported that the new owner was behind the wheel of the car while a salesman was standing next to the driver’s door explaining some of the vehicle’s key features.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Cars
Carscoops

NHTSA Asks 12 Automakers For Help In Tesla Autopilot Investigation

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asked 12 major automakers for information about the advanced driver aids systems in their vehicles. This, the administration made clear, is part of its investigation into crashes involving Tesla’s driver aids. According to Reuters, the NHTSA sent letters out to GM, Toyota, Ford, VW,...
CARS
104.5 KDAT

Can You Do Any of These Common Car Repairs?

First, let me start by saying that I am by no means an expert on auto repairs. I have a trusted place that I take our vehicles when something is wrong. Heck, sometimes when something minor is wrong! But with car prices skyrocketing, many people are looking to keep their used vehicles longer. If that is the case, you might want to learn to do some of those simple car repairs yourself! Don't think you can do it? Below are ten common car repairs that many of you can do on your own, and I've even accomplished several of them!
CARS
lifewire.com

How to Change the Google Maps Navigation Voice

This article explains how to change the voice and language of your directions in the Google Maps app. These instructions work for the Google Maps app on iOS or Android. Whether you're changing the language to match your preferred language or switching things up to learn a new one, you can change the language in Google Maps in a few quick steps.
CELL PHONES
Carscoops

Ford Bronco Raptor Surfaces In Dealer Ordering System

Spy photographers have snapped a hardcore Ford Bronco on multiple occasions, but there’s been some debate over whether it would use the Raptor or Warthog name. It appears we might have an answer as a 2022 Bronco Raptor has shown up in Ford’s dealership ordering system. Noticed by a member...
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

2022 Nissan GT-R Brings Back Fan-Favorite Colors, Honda And Toyota Oppose EV Bill, And New BYD Concept: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Honda and Toyota are fighting a new proposal in the U.S. House of Representatives aimed at increasing the scope of tax incentives for EV buyers. The proposal would add $4,500 in incentives for union-made vehicles. No foreign carmaker currently employs workers represented by the United Auto Workers union. Honda calls the bill “unfair”, and it wants tax credits for the vehicles it builds in Alabama, Indiana, and Ohio.
ALABAMA STATE
MotorBiscuit

Most Jeep Renegade Owners Would Never Buy Their Car Again

The 2021 Jeep Renegade is a subcompact SUV that has a rugged, stylish appearance and solid handling. Is the 2021 Jeep Renegade a good vehicle? Consumer Reports doesn’t give it a great road test score and its safety ratings are mixed. Perhaps most tellingly, the owner satisfaction rating is especially low, and few current Jeep Renegade owners would buy their SUV again. So what are the problems with the 2021 Jeep Renegade, and should you cross this one off your list?
CARS
105.7 The Hawk

Buckle Up! Do You Drive The Most Popular Car In New Jersey?

Here are the most popular cars that people drive in each state... Listen to Jimmy G nights on 94.3 The Point and download our free 94.3 The Point app. Do you drive the most popular car in New Jersey? A Honda CR-V? I am a Honda Civic driver and my sister drives a CR-V. Honestly, I enjoy driving Hondas! Knock on wood, I have never had a problem driving my Honda. It is always very reliable!
CARS
pymnts

The Week in Payments: Apple Pay Merchants Outpace Users, Connected Cars Get Huge New Backer

Bitcoin went bonkers again this week with another spectacular dump coinciding with its adoption by El Salvador as an official currency. The crypto price action came hot on the heels of a report from PYMNTS that another method of payment, Apple Pay, is still struggling to gain much headway with iPhone users seven years after its launch. A bit further along the road though, and there’s clearly lots of optimism for in-car payments, as J.P. Morgan’s acquisition of Volkswagen Payments indicates.
TECHNOLOGY
iclarified.com

Apple Officially Unveils New iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple officially unveiled its new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones today featuring an improved display, better cameras, faster processor, and much more. Redesigned inside and out, both models introduce an all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, making the touch experience faster and more responsive. The pro camera system gets its biggest advancement ever with new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras that capture stunning photos and video, powered by the unmatched performance of A15 Bionic, more powerful than the leading competition. These technologies enable impressive new photo capabilities never before possible on iPhone, like macro photography on the new Ultra Wide camera and up to 2.2x improved low-light performance on the new Wide camera. New computational photography features like Photographic Styles personalize the look of images in the Camera app, and both models now include Night mode on all cameras. Video takes a huge leap forward with Cinematic mode for beautiful depth-of-field transitions, macro video, Time-lapse and Slo-mo, and even better low-light performance. Both models also offer end-to-end pro workflows in Dolby Vision, and for the first time, ProRes, only available on iPhone. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max also include 5G with more bands for better coverage, big improvements to battery life for the best battery life ever on iPhone with iPhone 13 Pro Max, new storage capacity of 1TB, and the Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy