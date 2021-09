Montreal Canadiens’ first-round pick Logan Mailloux won’t be starting the year with the London Knights after all. The OHL has handed Mailloux an indefinite suspension for violating the league’s “expectation of the appropriate conduct of an OHL player.” He can apply for reinstatement to the league on or after January 1, 2022 and a decision on his reinstatement will be based in part on his conduct since returning to Canada, the appropriate treatment, counseling, mentoring, and or education he receives from the date of today’s decision.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO