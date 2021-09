In their final regular-season game away from Prince George’s Stadium, the Bowie Baysox (68-45) scored four unanswered runs to win their seventh straight game and sweep the Harrisburg Senators (41-73) at FNB Field. This was not officially Bowie’s last road game, as the Baysox will play one of the two games of the doubleheader on Tuesday at Prince George’s Stadium against Altoona as the visiting team to make up for the postponed game from the first Sunday of the regular season.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO