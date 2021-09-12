Using Homebrew Coils To Measure Mains Current, And Taking The Circuit Breaker Challenge

Diesel Mechanic US Silica is currently taking applications for a L&H (diesel) mechanic position located at our Vale, OR site. The responsibilities include but are not limited to:*Work in a safe manner and promote safety among co-workers.*Fulfill preventative maintenance program requirements.*Perform maintenance and inspection of brakes, drive lines, tires, engines, fluid systems and frames.*Keep records as required for scheduled maintenance and repairs.*Examine protective guards, loose bolts, and specified safety devices on trucks and all other support equipment.*Sample fluids, fuel and lubricate equipment.*Fill in as a mine mechanic when needed. *Troubleshoot and repair equipment as required.*Order parts and supplies to maintain productivity.*Interpret deficiency reports for use in troubleshooting.*Clean parts, tools and working area.*Cutting and welding with gas and electric.*Comply with all DOT, safety, environmental regulations and company policies.Other requirements:*Two plus years of maintenance experience, preferably in a manufacturing or mining environment.*Class A driver*s license with doubles and tanker endorsement, or ability to obtain one.*Strong technical and troubleshooting skills. Electrical; Hydraulic; Pneumatic; Powertrain; brakes; electronics*Ability to communicate effectively, both written and oral.*Work with limited or no direct supervision.Apply on-line at www.ussilica.com or apply in person at 2630 Graham Blvd; Vale, OR. (M-F 8am to 4pm) Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check, pre-employment physical and drug screen.
