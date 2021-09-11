CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Divorce imminent. Minor kids. Residence in NH, work in MA. Wife abandoned family. Need plan to protect kids & assets.

 5 days ago

Married 20 years. Live in NH, work in Mass for 20+ years. Three teen sons. Marriage over for decade. Separate lives, but resided together. Marital home & mortgage in my name since acquisition & I pay all bills. Wife just worked part time here & there over the years. Worried for her mental health. I fear she may have serious mental condition judging from erratic behavior going back many years. Also issues with addiction. I’ve just been trying to stick it out till kids are over 18, but wife brought things to a head last month by abruptly moving out, leaving me w/house & kids. I have no idea who she’s currently staying with or where she’s ultimately going. I’ve done most of parenting over the years, so nothing has changed in that regard. At this point, main concern is protecting kids, as well as assets. I don’t want to lose the bulk of what I’ve worked a lifetime for, especially since I’ve done most everything, from paying bills to parenting. But I do want to make sure wife is ok since she’s mother of my kids.

