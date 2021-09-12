CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Letter: Infrastructure for a resilient future

By Associated Press -
Concord Monitor
 4 days ago

For too long, Granite Staters have been let down and left behind by politicians in Concord and Washington, as a result of politicians’ inability to work together, make compromises and think beyond themselves. Chris Sununu and his State House Republicans seem incapable of thinking beyond their own partisan and personal interests to address issues that affect all Granite Staters, and instead pass hurtful policies including lack of comprehensive infrastructure bills.

