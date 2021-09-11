In 2001, Americans shared a horrific experience, the repercussions of which continued to reverberate 20 years later. WGCU reflects on 9-11 with the voices of people in Southwest Florida who witnessed that historical moment and how it changed their lives.
Gulf Coast Life | September 11: Twenty Years Later SWFL Looks Back. We asked Southwest Floridians to share their experiences with WGCU by telling us where they were, what they were feeling, and how they reacted when news broke about the four terrorist attacks on the United States. All perspectives were welcome. These are their stories.wgcu.org
Comments / 0