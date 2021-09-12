CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Civics Project: A good day to give our constitution a little more respect, attention

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: As Constitution Day approaches (September 17), we are republishing this popular column from last year. Question: Why do we even have a "Constitution Day"?. Answer: Constitution Day was created when Congress mandated that all educational institutions receiving federal funding hold an educational program celebrating the United States Constitution. As a result, each Sept. 17, many schools and universities commemorate the signing of the Constitution.

www.palmbeachpost.com

pinalcentral.com

Editorial: Our Constitution

Conflict in American politics has grown deeper, continuing after last year’s election. That makes the U.S. Constitution even more important, but too many Americans seem to know little about their government and the political process. The annual Constitution Week starts Friday. The week recognizes the importance of a document that...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Independent Record

Community invited to Constitution Day Ceremony

Everyone is invited to the Capitol rotunda Friday, Sept. 17, at 1 o’clock for a Constitution Day ceremony featuring Lt. Governor Kristen Juras, Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, and Dept. of Justice Solicitor General David Dewhirst, all speaking about the meaning and defense of the U.S. Constitution, and presenting a Governor’s Proclamation.
HELENA, MT
ouhsc.edu

Constitution Day & Citizenship Day Trivia

Come join us on Friday, September 17, to celebrate Constitution Day and Citizenship Day in the first floor lobby of the HSC Student Union from noon-1 PM. Reflect on your rights and responsibiliities as a US citizen while also recognizing the people who are taking steps to become U.S. citizens. We will have trivia, cookies, and voter regisration forms for you to fill out if interested.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CNN

The Big Lie is (unfortunately) winning

(CNN) — It is 100% true that Joe Biden won the 2020 election. And that Donald Trump lost it. Unfortunately, in recent months, the Big Lie -- that Trump somehow was defrauded out of the election -- has gained increasing amounts of traction, according to a new CNN poll. In...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Florida governor conflated 'black joy' with protest, judge says

Sept 16 - A federal judge on Thursday blocked part of a sweeping anti-protest bill enacted by Florida Republicans and Governor Ron DeSantis, writing that officials’ reaction to peaceful protests in the summer of 2020 is akin to the unlawful racist backlash seen during 1960s protests against Jim Crow laws.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Republican senator demands National Archives stop putting warning labels on founding documents

FIRST ON FOX: A Republican senator is demanding the National Archives stop putting warning labels on the United States' founding documents. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., sent a letter to National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) archivist David Ferriero outlining his concern about the "blanket application" of a "Harmful Language Alert" on the nation's pillar documents.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
POTUS
Vanity Fair

Amy Coney Barrett, Last Seen Helping Effectively Outlaw Abortion in Texas, Says Judges Can’t Let “Personal Biases” Affect Rulings

Despite spending her entire Senate confirmation hearing claiming she couldn’t possibly express an opinion on literally anything, Amy Coney Barrett’s views on abortion are all too chillingly clear. As we learned last fall, as Mitch McConnell fast-tracked her appointment to the Supreme Court, the devout Catholic signed a letter calling for the end of the “barbaric” Roe v. Wade; wrote in a court opinion that abortion is “always immoral”; joined dissenters in Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of an Indiana law that would have required doctors to notify the parents of a minor seeking the medical procedure; and dissented in the case of Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of a law that would have required that fetal remains be buried or cremated. Perhaps most disturbingly, she refused to answer a follow-up question from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who asked, “Under an originalist theory of interpretation, would there be any constitutional problem with a state making abortion a capital crime, thus subjecting women who get abortions to the death penalty?” Instead, she claimed it would not be “appropriate...to offer an opinion on abstract legal issues or hypotheticals,” meaning that yes, she sees a scenario in which the state could sentence a woman to death for getting an abortion.
TEXAS STATE
williamsonherald.com

Library to host Constitution Day celebration

The Williamson County Library and members of Old Glory Daughters of the American Revolution will host a Constitution Week celebration Sunday from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Main Library, located at 1314 Columbia Ave. in Franklin. The festivities will include live performers, a balloon artist, appearances by Alexander Hamilton...
FRANKLIN, TN
abc27.com

September 17th is Constitution Day!

(WHTM) — In the summer of 1787, delegates from 12 of the 13 United States gather in Philadelphia to try to create something they desperately need, a government that actually works. In a sense, this whole process begins in York, Pennsylvania. In 1777 the Continental Congress, meeting in the York...
YORK, PA
Palm Beach Interactive

Florida's hungry children wait for DeSantis

It's a distinction no state should want: Florida stands alone this school year by refusing to take federal money to help feed 2.1 million low-income children whose families typically rely on the schools for free and discounted meals. "Inexplicable" and "immoral" are two words that come to mind. The Pandemic...
FLORIDA STATE

