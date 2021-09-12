A pair of parallel and identical 2023 around-the-world cruises are both nearly sold out - see what it would be like to sail on

This ain’t your grandma’s cruise ship. Described as an “ultra-luxury purpose-build expedition ship,” Seabourn Venture is outfitted to visit some of the world’s most breathtaking and remote locations, including the Arctic, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. But it’s not just destinations that set the Seabourn Venture apart from the competition. It’s all about what you can do when you get there. The expedition ship offers experiences that you won’t find anywhere else, including Zodiac, kayak, and hiking excursions.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO