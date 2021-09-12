A pair of parallel and identical 2023 around-the-world cruises are both nearly sold out - see what it would be like to sail on
- Two weeks ago, Viking unveiled two back-to-back 2023 to 2024 world cruises aboard the Viking Sky and Neptune.
- Now, 98% of the suites aboard both ships are booked out.
- Viking has seen success with its world cruises.
Source: InsiderJust two weeks after the unveiling, 98% of the suites aboard the two 465-stateroom ships are already fully booked, a Viking spokesperson told Insider in a statement. This isn't the first time Viking has seen massive success with its world cruises. Viking considers its around-the-world sailings as some of its most in-demand itineraries, a spokesperson told Insider in a statement. And the cruise line's previous 2021 and 2022 world cruises sold out in "record time" within a few weeks, according to a press release.
Source: VikingNow, its recently announced world cruise series is headed down that same track. Let's take a closer look at Viking's plans for its two upcoming 138-day 2023 to 2024 world cruises. This is the first time the cruise line has unveiled two world cruises for one year. The ships will being their global journeys on December 20 and 23 aboard the Viking Sky and Viking Neptune, respectively, and will sail with the same itineraries. Both cruises will start from Fort Lauderdale and will hit 28 countries and 57 ports in locations like Hawaii, Australia, Vietnam, Singapore, India, and Turkey. Viking's fleet of "ocean ships" are almost completely identical, and the Viking Neptune is set to join the company's fleet late next year. The Sky and Neptune can both accommodate 930 passengers inside their 465 staterooms … … which range from a 270-square-foot room to a 1,163-square-foot suite. Onboard amenities are crucial for occupying days out at sea, especially since guests will be sailing for almost 140 days. Luckily, the ships have two swimming holes: an infinity pool and a pool with a retractable roof. There's also a spa with amenities like a "snow grotto" room ... … and designated lounges for cocktails and afternoon tea. Guests can then pick between eight restaurants for onboard meals. These establishments include the World Cafe, which has options like a sushi and seafood bar, and Manfredi's, an Italian spot. Interested in booking one of the few remaining suites? The 2023 to 2024 world cruises start at about $55,000 per person. Read the original article on Business Insider
