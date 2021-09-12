CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A pair of parallel and identical 2023 around-the-world cruises are both nearly sold out - see what it would be like to sail on

By Brittany Chang
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

A Viking cruise in Bora Bora.

Viking

  • Two weeks ago, Viking unveiled two back-to-back 2023 to 2024 world cruises aboard the Viking Sky and Neptune.
  • Now, 98% of the suites aboard both ships are booked out.
  • Viking has seen success with its world cruises.
On August 26, Viking announced its 2023 to 2024 World Cruises series, which includes two identical back-to-back world cruises aboard the Viking Sky and Neptune.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12NK2V_0btfUwdM00
A Viking cruise in Sydney.

Viking

Source: Insider

Just two weeks after the unveiling, 98% of the suites aboard the two 465-stateroom ships are already fully booked, a Viking spokesperson told Insider in a statement.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30VQdj_0btfUwdM00
The Explorers' Lounge.

Viking

This isn't the first time Viking has seen massive success with its world cruises.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gooM7_0btfUwdM00
A Viking cruise in Bora Bora.

Viking

Viking considers its around-the-world sailings as some of its most in-demand itineraries, a spokesperson told Insider in a statement.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fGADz_0btfUwdM00
A bar.

Viking

And the cruise line's previous 2021 and 2022 world cruises sold out in "record time" within a few weeks, according to a press release.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wedSF_0btfUwdM00
The infinity pool.

Viking

Source: Viking

Now, its recently announced world cruise series is headed down that same track.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KUYSo_0btfUwdM00
The main pool with a covered roof.

Viking

Let's take a closer look at Viking's plans for its two upcoming 138-day 2023 to 2024 world cruises.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HRRdd_0btfUwdM00
A restaurant.

Viking

This is the first time the cruise line has unveiled two world cruises for one year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ELdiJ_0btfUwdM00
The lobby.

Viking

The ships will being their global journeys on December 20 and 23 aboard the Viking Sky and Viking Neptune, respectively, and will sail with the same itineraries.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GXrkg_0btfUwdM00
The Wintergarden.

Viking

Both cruises will start from Fort Lauderdale and will hit 28 countries and 57 ports in locations like Hawaii, Australia, Vietnam, Singapore, India, and Turkey.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TvOqu_0btfUwdM00
A Viking cruise in London.

Viking

Viking's fleet of "ocean ships" are almost completely identical, and the Viking Neptune is set to join the company's fleet late next year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pXku3_0btfUwdM00
The atrium.

Viking

The Sky and Neptune can both accommodate 930 passengers inside their 465 staterooms …
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43cWLT_0btfUwdM00
The main pool promenade.

Viking

… which range from a 270-square-foot room to a 1,163-square-foot suite.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KKwxD_0btfUwdM00
A junior penthouse suite.

Viking

Onboard amenities are crucial for occupying days out at sea, especially since guests will be sailing for almost 140 days.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oLA8J_0btfUwdM00
A stairwell.

Viking

Luckily, the ships have two swimming holes: an infinity pool and a pool with a retractable roof.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Etbxs_0btfUwdM00
The main pool with an open roof.

Viking

There's also a spa with amenities like a "snow grotto" room ...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jTl3M_0btfUwdM00
The Snow Grotto.

Viking

… and designated lounges for cocktails and afternoon tea.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GAion_0btfUwdM00
The Explorers’ Lounge.

Viking

Guests can then pick between eight restaurants for onboard meals.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=403Dcd_0btfUwdM00
The Manfredi’s dining room.

Viking

These establishments include the World Cafe, which has options like a sushi and seafood bar, and Manfredi's, an Italian spot.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CHg7C_0btfUwdM00
The World Cafe.

Viking

Interested in booking one of the few remaining suites? The 2023 to 2024 world cruises start at about $55,000 per person.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cnf3P_0btfUwdM00
The living room.

Viking

Read the original article on Business Insider

Business Insider

