CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hermosa Beach, CA

Hermosa Beach Dog licenses due soon

By Easy Reader Staff
easyreadernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity officials in Hermosa Beach are reminding dog owners that local law requires pets be licensed, with availability starting Sept. 20. Licenses are $22 for spayed or neutered pets, and $93 for non-spayed or non-neutered animals. The city requires ;licenses for dogs four months or older, or within 30 days of receiving their initial rabies vaccination. Newly arrived pet owners must purchase licenses within 30 days or face penalties. Service dogs are provided free licenses.

easyreadernews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hermosa Beach, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Hermosa Beach, CA
Hermosa Beach, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
Local
California Government
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Dogs#Animals#Pet Owners#Hermosa Beach Dog#Hermosabch Org#Dog License Renewal
Fox News

Lloyd Austin says he has 'confidence' in Gen. Milley amid China controversy

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Thursday he "has confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley following calls for his resignation over allegations of "secret" calls with his Chinese counterpart during the Trump administration. The allegations were levied at Milley earlier this week by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa in their...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy