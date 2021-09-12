Hermosa Beach Dog licenses due soon

City officials in Hermosa Beach are reminding dog owners that local law requires pets be licensed, with availability starting Sept. 20. Licenses are $22 for spayed or neutered pets, and $93 for non-spayed or non-neutered animals. The city requires ;licenses for dogs four months or older, or within 30 days of receiving their initial rabies vaccination. Newly arrived pet owners must purchase licenses within 30 days or face penalties. Service dogs are provided free licenses.