Scotland’s Sturgeon calls on UK leader to reassess Cambo oilfield

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday not to “simply go ahead and grant the permission” for the Cambo oilfield to start production, saying its licence needed to be reassessed. The Cambo oilfield, in the North Sea off the Scottish...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambo#Oilfield#Scottish Parliament#Uk#Reuters#British#Scottish National Party#The Green Party#The United Nations#Sky News
