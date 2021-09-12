Asked and Answered: Sept. 12

COIN TOSS: Steelers call tails. It's tails. Steelers win the toss and elect to defer. 1:08 p.m. – What Went Right: Coach Mike Tomlin always tells his defense that while the unit has no control over when and where it will be sent onto the field, it has all of the control over how it gets off the field. Isaiah McKenzie took the opening kickoff and raced 75 yards to the Steelers 24-yard line, which is where the Bills began the game's opening possession of the game. After a 7-yard pass to Cole Beasley, a quick pass to Stephon Diggs lost 2 yards thanks to a quick tackle by Cam Sutton. Then on third-and-5, Cam Heyward got a hand on a Josh Allen pass, and the Bills settled for a 37-yard field goal by Tyler Bass and a 3-0 lead with 13:30 left in the first quarter.

