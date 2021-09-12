Tomlin on Moore's floor, noise, spies
Q. In just about every aspect, college players have a significant adjustment to make when they come into the NFL. One area where they might not have as big of an adjustment is in the area of handling crowd noise. Dan Moore Jr. has experienced Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Athens, Georgia. Kendrick Green has experienced the Horseshoe and the Big House and Happy Valley. Do you find that rookies from the big-name programs come to you with a foundation of how to handle crowd noise?www.steelers.com
Comments / 0