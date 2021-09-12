CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

These are the four big climate items in the reconciliation bill in Congress | Analysis

By Jacob Fischler
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON — A U.S. House panel has taken the first steps toward approving one of President Joe Biden’s legislative priorities in his $3.5 trillion budget blueprint: Addressing climate change.

The U.S. House Natural Resources Committee voted 24-13 along party lines last week, advancing a bill that includes such initiatives as oil and gas reform and offshore wind ventures.

The House action last Thursday was only the starting point for the bill, which will be combined with those of several other House committees to form a massive spending package meant to remake U.S. policy on education, health care, taxes and more.

The larger House bill will then be subject to change during negotiations with Senate Democrats, where moderates such as U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WVa., are already cautioning the $3.5 trillion mark may be too high.

Democratic committee staff said the Natural Resources portion includes about $30 billion in spending and increases revenue by about $3 billion. The Congressional Budget Office will provide a more formal estimate.

The U.S. House’s budget reconciliation package would provide path to citizenship for many in Pa.

The climate items are key for progressives in the House, dozens of whom have pledged not to support the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill unless a more robust climate bill also passes.

Here are four pieces of the Natural Resources Committee’s bill that could have a major climate impact if they’re passed into law.

Oil and gas reforms

The Natural Resources bill would make several changes to oil and gas production that climate activists have been seeking for years.

The bill would raise rates on oil and gas developers operating on public lands and waters. The royalty rate would rise from 12.5% to 20% for onshore and offshore development.

The bill would also raise the minimum bid for Bureau of Land Management parcels sold for oil and gas development from $2 per acre to $10 per acre and ban noncompetitive leases for development on public lands.

Low-cost and noncompetitive leasing allows energy companies to buy drilling rights on parcels of public lands without competing at lease sale auctions. Conservation advocates say that allows energy companies to lock up lands that could otherwise be used for conservation or recreation.

Committee Republicans said those measures would reduce jobs in the oil and gas industry. U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., introduced an amendment Thursday that would scrap the royalty rate increases until a government study could show it wouldn’t hurt jobs. The committee rejected that amendment along party lines.

Offshore wind

As part of an agenda meant to move the United States away from fossil fuels and toward sustainable energy sources, the bill would reestablish the federal government’s authority to hold lease sales for offshore wind development off the Atlantic coasts of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina and in the Gulf of Mexico.

‘These are issues that affect our families’: Pa. Dems call on Congress to pass infrastructure bill

The bill would also direct the Interior Department to hold lease sales for offshore windmills in U.S. territories.

Those provisions are also expected to raise money and help offset the bill’s costs.

$9.5 billion for Great Lakes restoration and coastal resilience

Seagrass, salt marshes, mangrove forests and other coastal ecosystems “are incredibly effective at capturing and storing carbon,” one of the main contributors to climate change, according to the National Ocean Service , an agency within the Commerce Department’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Those habitats and barrier islands also provide resilience to coastal communities from hurricanes and other extreme weather connected to climate change. But those areas are also already being affected by rising sea levels, lessening their effectiveness to act as barriers between ocean storms and land.

Nearly one-third of the bill’s spending would go toward reestablishing such features along coasts and in the Great Lakes. Those projects would aim to increase protection from sea-level rise, flooding and storms, while also adding carbon sinks like seagrass.

$3.5 billion for climate jobs programs

The bill provides $3 billion for the creation of a Civilian Climate Corps and $500 million for a similar program focused only on tribal lands.

Combined with the portions of the spending plan funding the U.S. Forest Service and Labor Department, the reconciliation bill could see $49 billion for the new CCC and wildfire preparedness programs, according to an analysis from U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, (D-Colo.), who has introduced standalone corps creation bills in the past.

The corps would put people to work on conservation, forest management and other climate-related tasks. It’s meant to both provide jobs to mostly young people looking for careers in environmental fields, and to help fight climate change and mitigate its effects.

Republicans on the committee opposed the program’s creation, saying it would only increase federal bureaucracy and wasn’t needed to address unemployment at a time when many private employers are looking for workers.

The post These are the four big climate items in the reconciliation bill in Congress | Analysis appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden dealt a political blow after committee rejects drug pricing control bill

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce rejected a key drug pricing control bill in a stunning rebuke of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leadership. Democratic Reps. Kurt Schrader, Scott Peters and Kathleen Rice voted alongside their Republican colleagues on the panel, creating a 29-29 tie on the vote to pass the legislation during a committee hearing Wednesday. The hearing was held to mark up parts of Democrats’ sweeping $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, the Build Back Better Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

A stealth national energy tax is in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package

Advocates for the behemoth $3.5 trillion reconciliation package under consideration in Congress argue that this bill is necessary to jump-start our economy, fund social programs to make us more like Europe, and usher in the low-carbon energy transition that will bring us to net-zero emissions. We should all remain skeptical.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
WashingtonExaminer

GOP accuses House Democrats of breaking Biden's 'double dipping' promise on infrastructure

House Republicans are accusing Democrats on the transportation committee of "double dipping" by seeking to fund certain infrastructure provisions with their expansive budget reconciliation package in violation of President Joe Biden's promises. The Democratic-led House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee began marking up its $60 billion portion of the Build Back...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garret Graves
Person
Joe Manchin
News Channel Nebraska

Biden's spending bill could be Democrats' last hope of achieving meaningful climate action as crisis worsens

After decades of inaction from the United States on climate, President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats face a reckoning. Biden has big climate ambitions, vowing in April to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. The world is watching closely to see whether the US will deliver on that promise, as the President's climate envoy, John Kerry, prepares to meet with global leaders in November for the United Nations climate summit.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Commerce Department#Offshore Wind#U S House#Senate#Democrats#Democratic#Natural Resources#The U S House#Bureau Of Land Management#Republicans#The Interior Department#Great Lakes#The Commerce Department#Civilian Climate Corps#The U S Forest Service#Labor Department#Ccc#D Colo
capradio.org

Congress Is Debating Its Biggest Climate Change Bill Ever. Here's What's At Stake

President Biden's ambitious climate change plan could soon become a reality if Democrats in Congress succeed in passing a $3.5 trillion budget package. But first Democrats, who are crafting the legislation without Republican support, must overcome powerful opposition, some of it within their own party. This legislation would bring extraordinary...
ENVIRONMENT
krcu.org

Democrats Are Eyeing A Climate Border Tax. But What Is It?

Congress is back in session – and that means all eyes are on the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion-dollar reconciliation package. Some Senate Democrats have warned it still costs too much. Others say it’s too little. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says either way – they’re moving full steam ahead. Committees...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Michigan Advance

U.S. House Dems add more mass transit, high-speed rail in 2nd shot at infrastructure bill

The U.S. House transportation panel early Wednesday passed along party lines the panel’s $60 billion slice of Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget plan, adding nearly $20 billion for a new transit program and high-speed rail development in the states. Chairman Peter A. DeFazio of Oregon had considered these and other items underfunded in the Senate-led bipartisan infrastructure […] The post U.S. House Dems add more mass transit, high-speed rail in 2nd shot at infrastructure bill appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden plunges into the reconciliation negotiations

HERE WE GO — Democrats wanted to have their massive reconciliation package written by today, but instead they’re still trying to get the caucus in line. And now, President JOE BIDEN is jumping into the wrangling. — Sen. KYRSTEN SINEMA (D-Ariz.) arrived at the White House shortly before 10 a.m....
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Cruz set to filibuster any Democratic attempt to raise debt limit

Senate conservatives will filibuster any attempt to raise the debt ceiling that they can, closing off one of Democrats’ pathways to avoiding a U.S. default later this fall. While the GOP has vowed it won't give Democrats the affirmative votes they need to raise the borrowing limit, the party could theoretically decline to filibuster a debt bill, allowing Democrats to increase the nation's credit cap with a simple majority vote in the Senate. But Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said in an interview that he won’t allow that to happen, echoing his party's growing insistence that default be avoided along party lines using the budget reconciliation process — a tactic Democratic leaders have thus far eschewed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

838
Followers
876
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy