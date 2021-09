SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior native Niya Wilson scored twice to lift the UW-Superior women’s soccer team past UW-River Falls 3-2 on Sunday for their first win of the season. Annah Schussman scored the other goal and added an assist as all of the scoring from both teams was done in the first half. The Yellowjackets then hung on in the second half for their first-ever win over the Falcons.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO