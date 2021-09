MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fire at a car dealership in Little Havana has police investigating whether the incident was arson. The fire ruined four cars in the parking lot of Miami City Auto at 3160 Southwest 8th Street. An employee estimated the total damage to be about $60,000. “It can’t get any worse than this, you know what I mean,” said Felipe, the manager at the dealership who asked we not use his last name. City of Miami firefighters said they received a 911 call around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday from a passerby who noticed several cars on fire. “Fire crews had to...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO