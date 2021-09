Lewis Hamilton signed a new two-year contract with Mercedes in July worth around £40m per year, as the Briton chases an unprecedented eighth F1 world championship.If Hamilton can clinch the title this season ahead of fierce Red Bull rival Max Verstappen, he would move clear of Michael Schumacher’s long-standing record of seven titles.Hamilton, 36, is the best-paid driver on the grid and rightly so after proving himself to be the dominant force in the sport over the past decade. His reign is coming under threat, however, from a new generation led by the Dutchman Verstappen, as well as Hamilton’s...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO