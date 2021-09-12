At least 2 people killed, 15 injured in overnight shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with murder in a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway back in April that left a man dead and three other people injured. Antwan Carter, 33, of Chicago, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to Illinois State Police. At 12:03 a.m. Monday, April 12, Illinois State Police were called for a shooting on the westbound Eisenhower at Ashland Avenue. Troopers found one vehicle crashed with nobody inside, and a second with five people. The driver of the second car – a 22-year-old Chicago man – was killed. Four others in the car – men ages 21, 22, and 25, and a 25-year-old woman, all from Chicago – were all taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Agents obtained and executed multiple Cook County search warrants as part of the investigation, and Carter was arrested. The charges against Carter were approved on Friday. He was being held at the Cook County Jail on Sunday after his bond was set at $1 million.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO