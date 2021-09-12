CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

At least 2 people killed, 15 injured in overnight shootings

By WGN Web Desk
WGN TV
WGN TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — At least two people were killed and 15 others were injured in overnight shootings in Chicago, including a West Pullman shooting that left one person dead and five others injured, including an off-duty Chicago firefighter, according to police. A 34-year-old woman was injured in a shooting in Austin...

wgntv.com

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man, 19, charged with fatal East Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting another man in East Garfield Park. Rayvon Lofton faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Chicago police identified Lofton as the offender who shot and killed a 20-year-old man in the 700 block of North Ridgeway Avenue on Dec. 22, 2020.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy, 17, Shot In Leg In South Chicago Has Died

By Alina Panek CHICAGO (CBS) – Michael Montgomery, 17, was shot in the leg in South Chicago around noon Tuesday and died from his injuries in late afternoon. At 12:24 p.m., Montgomery was standing on the sidewalk on the 8000 block of South Manistee Avenue when two unknown male offenders fired gunshots and fled on foot from the scene. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and initially said to be in good condition by police. He succumbed to injuries, listed as multiple gunshot wounds, a few hours later. No one in custody on Tuesday evening. Area 2 Detectives investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Latest Chicago mass shooting occurred as birthday party was breaking up

CHICAGO - Elishama Wright was leaving her nephew’s surprise birthday party, joking and laughing with her brother as they stepped into the cool weekend night in West Pullman. Wright thought she heard firecrackers in the distance as she walked with her brother, her 15-year-old daughter tagging along somewhere in the crowd.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
CBS Chicago

Woman Shot And Killed In West Chatham

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A 34-year-old woman was shot in killed in West Chatham early Saturday, police said. The woman was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 8700 block of South Lafayette at about 1:25 a.m. with a group of people when shots were fired, authorities said. She was shot in the head and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Nobody is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Antwan Carter, 33, Charged With Murder In Shooting That Left 1 Dead, 3 Injured On Eisenhower Expressway In April

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with murder in a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway back in April that left a man dead and three other people injured. Antwan Carter, 33, of Chicago, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to Illinois State Police. At 12:03 a.m. Monday, April 12, Illinois State Police were called for a shooting on the westbound Eisenhower at Ashland Avenue. Troopers found one vehicle crashed with nobody inside, and a second with five people. The driver of the second car – a 22-year-old Chicago man – was killed. Four others in the car – men ages 21, 22, and 25, and a 25-year-old woman, all from Chicago – were all taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Agents obtained and executed multiple Cook County search warrants as part of the investigation, and Carter was arrested. The charges against Carter were approved on Friday. He was being held at the Cook County Jail on Sunday after his bond was set at $1 million.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Left And Right#Police#Mount Sinai Hospital#Chicago Fire Department#Stroger Hospital#Roseland Hospital#Little Company Of#Mary Hospital#Northwestern Hospital
CBS Chicago

1 Killed, 3 Wounded In Drive-By Shooting In East Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 24-year-old man is dead, and three other people are in the hospital, after a drive-by shooting Saturday evening in the East Chatham neighborhood. Police said, shortly before 5 p.m., the victims were standing in the 900 block of East 79th Street, when someone in a dark-colored SUV drove by and started shooting. Witnesses said they heard at least 26 gunshots. The many evidence markers on the street near 79th and Ellis back up that claim. A 24-year-old man was shot in the head, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A 26-year-old man...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Chicago

2 Critically Injured In Lawndale Shooting

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were critically injured after a shooting in Lawndale Sunday morning, police said. The men, 27 and 29 were outside in the 2900 block of West Harrison at about 2:40 a.m. when they heard shots and felt pain. The 27-year-old was shot in the groin and stomach and the 29-year-old was shot in the chest and arm. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County. Nobody is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Man charged with 1st-degree murder, 3 counts of attempted murder in connection with fatal expressway shooting in April

Five months after 22-year-old Samuel Garrett was killed as he drove down the Eisenhower Expressway, Illinois State Police, tasked with locating his killer, announced an arrest and charges against the man investigators and prosecutors allege was responsible. Garrett, of Chicago, was killed April 12 as he drove west on the offramp from Interstate Highway 290 at Damen Avenue with four friends in ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Sun-Times

Person shot to death in Englewood: police

A person was shot to death Friday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side. The male, whose age wasn’t known, was near the sidewalk about 5:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Yale Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said. He was struck in the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

24-year-old man fatally shot in Woodlawn ID’d

CHICAGO — A man who was shot and killed in Woodlawn has been identified. Deandre Neely, 24, was identified as the man shot on the 6600 block of South Kenwood Avenue around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said the man was near the back of a residence when an unknown...
CHICAGO, IL
q13fox.com

1 person killed in Lakewood shooting, others injured

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Lakewood police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and at least two people with injuries. Officers were called to the 10200 block of Bridgeport Way just after 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police said at least two people were shot. One person died...
LAKEWOOD, WA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Chicago shooting: Woman killed, 5 people wounded including girl, 15

CHICAGO — A woman was killed and five other people were wounded, including a 15-year-old girl, on Saturday night in a Chicago neighborhood, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 9:40 p.m. CDT in the West Pullman section of the city, WLS reported. A group of people was walking toward their vehicles when someone inside another car fired multiple rounds in their direction, the television station reported.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man, Woman Shot In Bronzeville; Wounded Man Boards CTA Bus

By Mary Chappell Chicago (CBS) — A man boarded a CTA bus after he and another woman were shot in Bronzeville Monday morning, police said. The man, 22, and woman, 23 were shot during a verbal altercation at about 9:53 a.m. in the 400 block of East 46th Street, police said. After being shot, the man boarded a CTA bus and authorities were called. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unknown condition — the man wounded in the buttocks and woman in the stomach. Authorities are investigating the incident.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy