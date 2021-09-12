What The Matrix Resurrections trailer tells us about everything that’s wrong with society
Anton D. Nagy contributed to The Matrix Resurrections trailer post. Cue in a view of the San Francisco Skyline, Barney Stinson playing a therapist, and John Wick feeling a bit triggered. I know, unless you grew up in my time, it’s hard to relate to the concept of a fourth installment of The Matrix, a crazy 20 years later, and with actors you’ve seen become popular for different characters than I did. Neil Patrick Harris was Doogie Howser, M.D. for me, and Keanu Reeves, Neo. As I watched the trailer of The Matrix Resurrections unfold with the original portrayal of White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane, four key moments in the trailer probably left me more triggered than Thomas Anderson.pocketnow.com
