What The Matrix Resurrections trailer tells us about everything that’s wrong with society

Like Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill, Netflix’s new action thriller Kate is centered around a female assassin living on borrowed time. Also like Kill Bill, it is a hodgepodge of ideas from the genre exercises that came before it. What sets the two films apart is mostly the ambition of scale. Whereas Kill Bill was a self-consciously tongue-in-cheek homage that won over audiences with violence that really earns the modifier “ultra” and a string of ridiculous, over-the-top charaters that would put their grindhouse forebears to shame, Kate is a relatively subdued affair – or as subdued as a movie made up of virtually non-stop fight scenes can be. Structurally, Kate comes closer to a direct-to-video b-movie from the 90s, and while its simplicity helps highlight some of its greatest strengths, it also leads to some of its greatest flaws.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO