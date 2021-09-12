CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

What The Matrix Resurrections trailer tells us about everything that’s wrong with society

By Jaime Rivera
pocketnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnton D. Nagy contributed to The Matrix Resurrections trailer post. Cue in a view of the San Francisco Skyline, Barney Stinson playing a therapist, and John Wick feeling a bit triggered. I know, unless you grew up in my time, it’s hard to relate to the concept of a fourth installment of The Matrix, a crazy 20 years later, and with actors you’ve seen become popular for different characters than I did. Neil Patrick Harris was Doogie Howser, M.D. for me, and Keanu Reeves, Neo. As I watched the trailer of The Matrix Resurrections unfold with the original portrayal of White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane, four key moments in the trailer probably left me more triggered than Thomas Anderson.

pocketnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Everyone’s Making the Same Joke About Keanu Reeves’ Look in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Footage

Following the launch of the highly interactive and quite enjoyable website centered around the upcoming release of The Matrix: Resurrections, moviegoers yearning for just a few bread crumbs pertaining to the fourth installment in the franchise were satiated with various teaser footage, depending on the time of day you entered the site and whether you chose the blue or red pill.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Matrix: Resurrections Trailer Has CinemaCon Attendees Going Wild

CinemaCon has produced a number of big reactions over the last few days, with trailers for Spider-Man: No Way Home, a screening of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and footage from Jurassic World: Dominion all grabbing the headlines for their respective franchises. Today was the turn of another huge franchise making a belated comeback to cinemas as the Warner Bros. panel not only confirmed the already known title of the fourth movie in the Matrix series as Resurrections, but also unveiled the trailer for the long awaited return of Keanu Reeves as Neo, and it seems like it has been worth the wait.
MOVIES
Amomama

Keanu Reeves Gave Part of His Fee for 'The Matrix' to Crew Members of the Film

Keanu Reeves' life transcends being an amazing actor; he also has a very selfless personality. Continue reading to find out more about the actor's life away from the camera. Throughout his career in Hollywood, Canadian actor Keanu Reeves has been described with several adjectives. Many call him talented, great. However, the word "good" appears to be the perfect fit for the star.
CANCER
The Week

Why isn't Morpheus actor Laurence Fishburne in the Matrix Resurrections trailer? He says he wasn't 'invited.'

There is no spoon, and in the trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, there is no Laurence Fishburne. Warner Bros. on Thursday dropped the highly-anticipated trailer for the fourth Matrix film, which sees Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returning to the iconic sci-fi franchise. But one actor's absence was felt by fans: Fishburne, who played Morpheus in the original trilogy. The trailer instead seems to suggest Yahya Abdul-Mateen II may be playing a young Morpheus.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keanu Reeves
Inverse

Matrix 4 plot theory solves the original trilogy's

The trailer for The Matrix Resurrections? It’s been almost a week and I can’t stop thinking about it. How are Neo and Trinity alive? Where’s Morpheus? With so many unanswered questions already, Matrix 4 is going to have to do some heavy lifting — and that’s before you even consider the original trilogy.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: The Matrix Resurrections - Teaser Trailer

Plug into “The Matrix Resurrections,” the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that blew minds, and redefined a genre. From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski, the new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity, the iconic roles they made famous. The film also stars...
MOVIES
Complex

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Trailer Has Fans Excited for Franchise’s Return

The first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections demanded and then immediately earned our collective attention Thursday morning, bringing with it a fairly even blend of new questions and long-awaited answers to questions of old. Reuniting in the name of Resurrections are original franchise stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, who...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Awkwardness#Matrix Resurrections#White Rabbit#Jefferson Airplane#Instagram#Sms#Internet Cafes#A Social Network#The Thought Police
MovieWeb

The Matrix 4 Director Shares Keanu Reeves' Profound Thoughts on the Finished Movie

After a prolonged wait, The Matrix Resurrections trailer hit the net last week, and fans were thrilled to see the promise of a return to the original recipe that blew their minds in 1999. Director and writer Lana Wachowski appears to have hit the nail on the head for fans, as she did with The Matrix, but the real proof is in Keanu Reeve's reaction after screening the final cut. Lana relays this about the experience.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

How Back 4 Blood enlisted horror icon Barbara Crampton to be its 'Mom'

If you're working on any sort of horror project, there's a leading lady who will always be on your casting wishlist. Back 4 Blood, the spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead, is no different, and recruited icon horror star Barbara Crampton for the role of Mom. Crampton has starred in notable horror movies for over 35 years, but Back 4 Blood is her first time voicing a character in a game.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Is Losing One Of Its Best Comic Book Movies This Week

Netflix is losing one of the most popular comic book movies not based on a Marvel or DC property this Friday. As of September 15th, 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. The World will no longer be available to stream on Netflix in the US. So if you want to give the film one more watch before it disappears off the platform, then there’s no time to waste.
TV & VIDEOS
mxdwn.com

Movie Review: ‘Kate’

Like Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill, Netflix’s new action thriller Kate is centered around a female assassin living on borrowed time. Also like Kill Bill, it is a hodgepodge of ideas from the genre exercises that came before it. What sets the two films apart is mostly the ambition of scale. Whereas Kill Bill was a self-consciously tongue-in-cheek homage that won over audiences with violence that really earns the modifier “ultra” and a string of ridiculous, over-the-top charaters that would put their grindhouse forebears to shame, Kate is a relatively subdued affair – or as subdued as a movie made up of virtually non-stop fight scenes can be. Structurally, Kate comes closer to a direct-to-video b-movie from the 90s, and while its simplicity helps highlight some of its greatest strengths, it also leads to some of its greatest flaws.
MOVIES
Empire

Gunpowder Milkshake Review

Much of Gunpowder Milkshake’s runtime is spent hearing a bell ring. Bad Times At The El Royale. Ding! Kill Bill: Volume 1. Ding! Kill Bill: Volume 2. Ding! Léon. Ding! John Wick. Ding ding ding... Jackpot? Unfortunately, not. Just the empty echo of a clang marking familiar ground. Karen Gillan...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy