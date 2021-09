PHOENIX - On Sept. 9, a number of Arizona leaders reacted to President Joe Biden's announcement of a vaccine mandate for employers with more than 100 workers. The new vaccine requirements could affect as many as 100 million Americans. Under the mandate, all employers with more than 100 workers will have to require their workers to be vaccinated, or undergo tests for the virus weekly. In addition, the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.

