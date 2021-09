Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Texans have asked interested teams in QB Deshaun Watson for a package that consists of six players and draft picks. Schefter says that the Texans have been unwilling to budge from their trade price for Watson, who is set to be inactive for Week 1’s game against the Jaguars. Beyond that, Schefter says the Texans are prepared to keep Watson on their active roster all season, even though it will cost them $10.5 million.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO