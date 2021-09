SoFi Stadium is the new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. It's been a few years in the making and yesterday, Rams fans got to enjoy the very first regular-season game in the Stadium. It was a huge win for the Rams as newly acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for three touchdowns en-route to a 34-14 win. With the victory, the Rams are already looking like a team that can go all the way this year, which is good news for fans.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO