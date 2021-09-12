Today in history: Sept. 12

At his death in 1984, just shy of 60, in the Bel Air home of one of Johnny Carson’s ex-wives, Truman Capote was conspicuous less for his literary output than for his ubiquitous guest spots on late-night talk shows. Wallowing in performative agony, he was intoxicated by his own celebrity—to say nothing of alcohol and drugs—as he confided to the likes of Carson and Dick Cavett, in his trademark simpering squeal, how his apparently never-finished novel-length sendup of Manhattan high society, Answered Prayers, prompted his closest confidantes, the rich and elegant ladies he called “my swans,” to cut and shun him forever.

