CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Fauci' documentary shows how he was 'forged in HIV and tested in COVID,' directors say

By Marcus White
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you want to understand Dr. Anthony Fauci, you need to understand how two highly infectious diseases impacted the U.S. and, ultimately, shaped the career of the Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden. That’s the argument of directors Janet Tobias and John Hoffman in the National Geographic documentary "Fauci,"...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
talesbuzz.com

New docs show Dr. Fauci has been keeping us from the truth on COVID

St. Anthony Fauci just lost his halo. For more than a year, the media has hailed our kindly scientist grandfather as some sort of infallible holy figure. But new reporting casts doubt on Fauci’s insistence that no US money went to “gain of function” research — where scientists manipulate viruses, often making them more transmittable, to study their effects and develop treatments.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Dire Warning

COVID cases are above 150,000 a day, more kids are getting "sicker, quicker," new mutants may appear any day and..is there an end in sight? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Morning Joe and issued a warning, and a call to action. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says If You Live Here, You're in Trouble

Whether or not you fear the coronavirus, the pandemic puts you in danger because a hospital near you may be full. If you or someone you love gets sick, they may not be able to see you in time. "We are perilously close," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN yesterday. "You're going to be in a situation where you're going to have to make some very tough choices." "Eight states had more than 90% of their adult ICU beds occupied Sunday," reports CNN. Read on to see if a state near you is on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Christine Grady
Person
Donald Trump
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said 8 Words Every American Should Hear

With 90 million Americans still not vaccinated, and even vaccinated passing the virus to others, an alarming fact has arisen: You could unwittingly pass the COVID Delta variant on to an unvaccinated kid. Because more and more of them are getting sick. That's one warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who spoke with CNBC's Closing Bell about the rise in hospitalizations, when you should get your booster and when this new surge might peak. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says This Could End the Pandemic in Just Two Months

The coronavirus is still raging, with more than 150,000 cases a day. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made the media rounds this weekend to beg people to get vaccinated, and in doing so, revealed some key information that could save your life. Read on for 5 essential points from Dr. Fauci—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Documentary#San Francisco#National Geographic#Republicans#Audacy Com
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci warns of possible ‘monster’ variant of COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday that there could be a future COVID-19 variant that would be highly transmissible — something he called a “monster variant.”. Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, told MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski that there could be a “monster” variant that makes the delta variant look weak in comparison.
PUBLIC HEALTH
audacy.com

Wuhan lab documents show US-funded coronavirus bat research, contradicting Fauci

New documents released by the federal government regarding the United States’ funding of coronavirus research in China appear to contradict Dr. Anthony Fauci’s assertions that the National Institutes of Health did not fund gain-of-function research in Wuhan. More than 900 pages expound on projects connected to EcoHealth Alliance. This New...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
healththoroughfare.com

Just In: Fauci Drops News About Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccines

The novel coronavirus seems to be here to stay for a while longer. While experts and the general population believed that vaccines and viable treatments would help stop the pandemic, it seems that things are not going that great after all. Another issue worth mentioning about the pandemic and the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Busted This Immunity Myth

With new data coming out daily about COVID and vaccines, it's understandable that you'd be confused about how to stay safe now. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Lead with Jake Tapper yesterday to discuss booster shots, kids and other pieces of life-saving advice. Read on for all 6 pieces—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

Fauci Corrects Prediction on When Pandemic Will Be Under Control

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The United States could get the COVID-19 pandemic under control by the spring of 2022 if enough Americans become vaccinated, Anthony Fauci, MD, said Monday. Speaking to Anderson Cooper on CNN, Fauci corrected the timeline he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says Do This Now to Avoid Delta

It's dangerous to be in America right now due to the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus, especially in "parts of the country with low vaccination coverage" like "the Southeast, Midwest & Northwest. In these areas, less than 40% of the people are vaccinated & there are more than 100 cases for every 100,000 people," says the CDC. Looking out for your safety and that of your family, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has issued guidance about what to do to avoid Delta. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Can Fauci be held liable for COVID-19 deaths?

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the most recognized medical doctor in America. His near-daily press statements and interviews during the COVID-19 pandemic made people feel he was their personal doctor. There he was, at the podium in the White House, dispensing medical advice for how to avoid COVID-19 and how doctors should treat patients who were infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Audacy

Audacy

34K+
Followers
47K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy