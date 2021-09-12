CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: 'Embassy Wife' a delightful, well-written tale of expat life in Africa

By Stephanie Hunt Special to The Post, Courier
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEMBASSY WIFE. By Katie Crouch. Farrar, Straus and Giroux. 366 pages. $27. If the knockout cover — a zappy zebra tiramisu of hot pink, red and blue — doesn’t grab you, Katie Crouch’s opening pages will. Immediately the reader gets drawn, quicksand-like, into the vast, arid exoticness of Namibia, an African expanse of red dust and brown, dry hills, where the 41-year-old Amanda Evans reluctantly finds herself trying to acclimate to expat life.

