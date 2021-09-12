Did You Know One Of The Most Famous Ice Cream Dishes Was Invented In NY?

Would it shock you to know that ice cream sundaes actually were invented right here in the Empire State? If you answered yes, then be shocked. There is no doubt you have had one, who hasn't? Ice cream sundaes are such a popular option for many ice cream stands all across Central New York and the United States as a whole. One man is to thank for that, Chester Platt. Platt was an owner of a pharmacy in the late 19th century and the way he came to creating this dish was quite interesting.