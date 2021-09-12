CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

BMW completes "trouble-free" debut with new M4 GT3 on Nordschleife

By James Newbold
Autosport Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe M4 GT3, which replaces the venerable M6 that has been in service since 2016, was due to make its debut on the Nurburgring Nordschleife in June but this was postponed after a technical fault caused Sheldon van der Linde to crash in practice. The car had previously appeared at...

CarBuzz.com

5,000-Mile Porsche 918 Spyder Breaks Auction Record

Right now, the Porsche we're most excited about is the 2023 911 GT3 RS, but a few short years ago, we were looking forward to the reveal of the spectacular 918 Spyder. Particularly with the optional weight-reducing Weissach package, it was spectacular. We've been pining for a successor for a long time, and with the arrival of the Le Mans hybrid hypercar series, such a thing could be possible. But until then, we have no problem staring at and talking about the 918. It seems that we're not the only ones who still lust after this car with unreasonable fervor, as an immaculate example has now broken an auction record.
BUYING CARS
Autosport Online

How the halo's London bus load requirement saved Hamilton

Verstappen's Red Bull was launched into the air by the array of sausage kerbs, precipitating contact between the underside of his car and Hamilton's halo. Had the halo not been introduced to F1's regulations in 2018, there is a very real chance that Hamilton would not have walked out of the incident unscathed.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Mir “not really satisfied” with Aragon MotoGP podium return

The Suzuki rider came from seventh on the grid at Aragon to score his first podium since the Styrian GP, but ended up close to four seconds off the victory. This left Mir unsatisfied with the result as he felt he had pace enough to challenge Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez for victory, but says he was limited by the lack of acceleration he is currently battling on a Suzuki which hasn’t developed much across 2021.
MOTORSPORTS
Carscoops

BMW M4 Competition Painted In Mint Green Looks Like A Jellybean

A number of striking BMW models have been turning heads at the Munich Motor Show and one of them is a M4 Competition loaded with M Performance parts. It is not secret that many people aren’t particularly fond of the styling of the new M4. However, if you like bright and bold sports cars that demand attention, this could be right up your alley.
CARS
Autosport Online

Verstappen gets penalty for F1 Italian GP incident with Hamilton

Red Bull driver Verstappen collided with Mercedes rival Hamilton at the first chicane on lap 26 of the Italian Grand Prix, just after a sequence of pitstops. Hamilton had emerged ahead of Verstappen and held the inside line into the first chicane, where the Dutchman attempted to go around the outside and claim the apex for the second part of the sequence.
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Fully-Loaded 2022 BMW 2 Series Is A Performance Bargain

Despite our initial fears that the BMW 2 Series Coupe might transition to a front-wheel-drive platform, BMW has kept the flame of RWD performance alive for another generation. The G42-generation 2 Series Coupe will arrive in the US as a 2022 model, and while the styling of the newcomer may be polarizing, BMW's retention of the rear wheels as a primary choice of propulsion is cause for celebration.
CARS
Autoweek.com

Nissan GT-R T-Spec Gives Godzilla a New Suit

The aging Nissan GT-R gets yet another special edition, this one called the T-Spec, which includes largely cosmetic differences. The GT-R T-spec follows a tradition of offering limited-release special editions of small-volume sports cars, to keep the nameplate fresh over a longer product cycle. Another special-edition GT-R, the NISMO Special...
CARS
Top Speed

2022 BMW M4 GT3 - gallery

The 2022 BMW M4 GT3 was officially unveiled in June 2021, and now, only after two months, it has been officially unveiled to the teams. The car can be raced in the GT Daytona and GT Daytona Pro classes of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The M4 GT3 is based...
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW M4 Competition with M Performance Parts and Mint Green paintwork

This new BMW M4 is about the most controversial looking Bimmer since… maybe ever, actually. Bangle’s E65 7 Series might have been more controversial in its time but that’s really the only BMW in recent memory that stir up as much anger as this new M4. Its massive grille and super aggressive design give it a very love it or hate it look. However, one thing that does help its design is a vibrant paint color. With a bright, vibrant color, the M4’s intense looks make a bit more sense. For example, this Mint Green BMW Individual BMW M4 Competition.
CARS
racer.com

Aston Martin GT3 finding its groove

Drew Stavely and Frank Gannett have struggled coming to grips with their new Aston Martin Vantage GT3. As the only Aston Martin in GT World Challenge America, they don’t have much to compare to, and there’s not any data for the car on Pirelli tires on North American circuits. But at Road America, their fourth weekend with the car, the Ian Lacy Racing-entered Aston team found some pace. Stavely was much closer to the other Pro-Am cars in lap time, and spent much of Race 2 running in between the two K-PAX Lamborghinis as they headed to a fourth in Pro-Am, eighth overall.
MOTORSPORTS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Advertising Feature | The BMW M4: from road to track (and back again)

The new BMW M4 GT3 race car was developed alongside its road-going counterpart, ensuring that both deliver the ultimate levels of driving performance. The link between race car and road car has always been intrinsic to BMW’s performance DNA – especially when it comes to the touring car and GT endurance racing campaigns that form the backbone of BMW’s motorsport philosophy.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Spotted in Germany: 2023 BMW M4 CSL prototypes

In 2022, the BMW M brand will celebrate 50 years of its existence. And naturally, they will celebrate it in style. A series of celebratory events will take place next year across the globe, including but not limited to the 24 hours of Nurburgring, the Goodwood Festival of Speed and Monterey Car Week. One of the cars to be introduced at one of those venues will be the 2023 BMW M4 CSL.
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Nearly new buying guide: BMW 3 Series (F30)

This could be all the car you’ll ever need. We talk you through the choices. The spectacle of all-new 3 Series saloons leaving your local BMW showroom can mean only one thing: a mountain of trade-ins, many of them the model’s predecessor, the F30-generation model of 2012 to 2018. What...
BUYING CARS
BMW BLOG

2021 IAA: BMW iX – The Flagship Crossover makes auto show debut

The BMW iX is the brand’s most impressive electric vehicle. It’s the first BMW EV to be built on a bespoke electric platform since the i3, it’s the most powerful EV it’s ever made, it has more range than any other electric BMW ever, and it’s the most luxurious one, too. Being a big, premium SUV, it’s also going to be quite popular among high-end customers. Some enthusiasts might complain about its looks but if the X7 can sell in big numbers, the iX will too.
CARS
designboom.com

BMW motorrad debuts concept CE 02 urban electric mini-motorbike at IAA 2021

The BMW motorrad concept CE 02 envisions a more urban edition of the radical-looking CE 04 at IAA 2021. the electric motorcycle/scooter reveals a mini interpretation of smart single-track mobility that is ideal for stylish commuting. an output of 11 kw, top speed of 90 km/h and range of 90 km per charge boosts the concept.
CARS
designboom.com

BMW i vision circular debuts as 100% recyclable electric car at IAA 2021

BMW debuts the first-ever electric vehicle designed, developed and manufactured on the circular economy at IAA 2021. ‘the car will always have a future as it embodies individual mobility, but we all know it needs to become completely sustainability,’ states domagoj dukec, head of BMW design, exclusively to designboom ahead of the world premier of the BMW i vision circular at IAA 2021. ‘our focus on sustainability shows the topic is vital to our industry; sustainability is not an option. the vision car creates a highly emotional, aesthetic concept of how a luxury product can credibly be 100% sustainable.’
CARS
gtspirit.com

2021 Porsche 992 911 GT3 Review

What is there the say, there is a new GT3 and it builds on success of the sensational 991 911 GT3. There are few badges that command as much respect as the GT3 moniker and the 992 is even more capable, potent and seductive as any of the six GT3 generations that came before it. The headline of the 992 GT3 is that, for the first time, the GT3 ditches the cheaper and compromised macpherson strut for the 911 RSR derived double wishbone setup that offers higher camber rigidity, among other advantages, and relieves the shock absorbers of disruptive transverse forces. What does this feel like on the street? Initially, quite unnerving, the frontend is so lively, darty and quick to respond that you must actively tell your wrists to chill out and inout far less angle than you would usually do.
CARS
BMW BLOG

EXCLUSIVE: The M Performance Parts for the new BMW 2 Series Coupe

BMW is launching a new line of M Performance Parts for the all-new 2 Series Coupe and the 2 Series Gran Coupe. This marks the first time we’re seeing such parts on the new 2er Coupe. The new BMW 2 Series Coupe sports a rather controversial design. While it’s garnered...
CARS
Carscoops

New BMW iX5 Hydrogen Brings Its Fuel Cells To Munich

BMW presented the iX5 Hydrogen at the Munich Motor Show today featuring the company’s fifth-generation electric drive tech. This story has been updated with live images of the prototype model that will be offered for test drives at the show. Previewed by the BMW i Hydrogen NEXT concept, the iX5...
CARS

