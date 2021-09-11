CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On The Town: Paint the Capital City Green

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaint the Capital City Green, hosted by the Marshall University Quarterback Club along with the Big Green Scholarship Foundation, was held on Thursday, August 26 at MU's new Bill Noe Flight School facility at Yeager Airport. The annual event highlighted the 50th anniversary of the Young Thundering Herd and featured a Q&A session with members of the 1971 Marshall Football Team.

