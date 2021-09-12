Become an FT subscriber to read:

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleEurope’s recovery hits ‘sweet spot’ but economists see risks gathering. Keep abreast of significant corporate, financial and political developments around the world. Stay informed and spot emerging risks and opportunities with independent global reporting, expert commentary and analysis you can trust.

Financial Times

French shareholders need to team up with activists on ESG issues

What you need to know about the fast-expanding world of socially responsible business, sustainable finance and more. Delivered twice a week. The world is grateful to AstraZeneca for its contribution to fighting Covid-19. But that did not stop its shareholders giving it a bloody nose in May when asked for their verdict on the latest pay package for the company’s chief executive.
Financial Times

The odd couple: how Germany’s Greens embraced business

Get local insights from Lisbon to Moscow with an unrivalled network of journalists across Europe, expert analysis, our dedicated ‘Brussels Briefing’ newsletter. Customise your myFT page to track the countries of your choice.
Financial Times

Alexa, pass the scalpel?

A rundown of the most important global business stories you need to know for the coming day, from the newsroom of the Financial Times. Available every weekday morning. Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT News Briefing news. Partnership looks to strengthen the...
Financial Times

China deals a blow to Blackstone’s ambitions

A rundown of the most important global business stories you need to know for the coming day, from the newsroom of the Financial Times. Available every weekday morning. Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT News Briefing news. US consumer prices rose at...
UK chancellor takes taxpayer stakes in more than 150 start-ups Gain a global perspective on the US and go beyond with curated news and analysis from 600 journalists in 50+ countries covering politics, business, innovation, trends and more. Try full digital access and see why over 1 million readers subscribe...
Fox News

France issues angry response to nuclear submarine deal between U.S., U.K., and Australia

France is reacting with anger after being left out of an agreement between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia to give Australia nuclear-powered submarines. In a statement issued by French Minister Of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-yves Le Drian and Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly, the country said the decision announced on Wednesday "is contrary to the letter and spirit of the cooperation that prevailed between France and Australia, based on a relationship of political trust as well as on the development of a very high-level defence industrial and technological base in Australia."
Street.Com

Chinese Mining Firms Told To Stop Work And Leave Democratic Republic Of Congo

China has ordered its companies that broke laws and environmental standards in the Democratic Republic of Congo to cease operating and leave the country - at a time when the African nation's government is aiming to renegotiate "infrastructure for minerals" deals with Beijing. It came after South Kivu province suspended...
FOXBusiness

Americans brace for utility bill sticker shock

Americans are bracing for gas and utility bills that will likely be sharply higher as a perfect storm hits the United States. Severe weather from Hurricane Ida and Tropical storm Nicholas are complicating an already watered-down U.S. energy policy that will leave consumers footing a bigger bill to drive and stay warm or cool.
newschain

Shake-up of travel rules expected to be announced on Friday

An overhaul of the rules for international travel is expected to be announced on Friday, the PA news agency understands. It has been reported that the green and amber lists will be merged to form one category of low-risk countries, while the number of destinations on the red list will be reduced.
Financial Times

Goldman follows Cathie Wood’s Ark with new tech-focused active ETF

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Exchange traded funds news. Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs has launched an actively managed equity fund that will bet on emerging technology companies, following a trail blazed by the blockbuster success of Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest. Goldman...
Financial Times

MassMutual fined $4m over meme-stock trading by ‘Roaring Kitty’

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Financial & markets regulation news. The US insurer MassMutual has been fined $4m by the securities regulator in its home state of Massachusetts for failing to properly supervise Keith Gill, a former employee whose videos under aliases including “Roaring Kitty” encouraged millions of new day traders to pump shares of GameStop higher.
Financial Times

Asset managers chase returns in tree carbon storage

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Gresham House PLC news. Asset managers that own forests logged for timber are expecting a jump in returns through a boom in the sale of units linked to the carbon stored in trees that are used to meet climate change targets.
Financial Times

Diesel vs Doughnuts

A rundown of the most important global business stories you need to know for the coming day, from the newsroom of the Financial Times. Available every weekday morning. Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT News Briefing news. Officers are using an anti-fraud...
Financial Times

Mr Money Mustache: How I ‘retired’, aged 30

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Investments news. The lockdown experience enabled millions of people to save more of their disposable income and invest it in the stock market. However, for US blogger Pete Adeney, better known as Mr Money Mustache, this is a lifestyle choice that he has been advocating for decades.
Business Insider

Radware In Talks To Go Private: CNBC

Private equity firm Siris Capital is in talks to acquire cybersecurity firm Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR), CNBC reports. Radware has a market valuation of $1.7 billion and competes with Cloudflare (NYSE:NET), F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV), and Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM), protecting corporate websites from attacks by malicious actors. Growing cyber-attacks have...
Insurance Journal

Cyber Re/Insurance MGA, Envelop Risk, Announces $130 Million Series B Financing

Envelop Risk, the UK-based cyber re/insurance managing general agent, announced a Series B investment of $130 million, led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The financing will facilitate Envelop Risk’s plans to expand its proprietary machine-learning and data-driven underwriting activity in London and Bermuda, with hopes to fuel growth into new markets globally and beyond cyber re/insurance.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Chadwick Wade To Appear On The Mortgage Leadership Outlook's Broker Edition

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, the Mortgage Leadership Outlook will feature Chadwick Wade, managing partner at Cornerstone Mortgage Group. On Wednesday, Sept. 15, the Mortgage Leadership Outlook will feature Chadwick Wade, managing partner at Cornerstone Mortgage Group. The Mortgage Leadership Outlook is continuing its Broker Edition series, highlighting some of the top brokers in the industry and their journey along the way. In this episode, host Andrew Berman and Wade will chat about his introduction into the mortgage business, how he makes his employees know they're a part of a bigger picture, and their passion for doing the right thing along with their family-oriented culture. We'll also learn why Wade feels the mortgage broker business model is the best way to serve his clients and referral partners.
