CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

3 Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

By Bram Berkowitz, Keith Noonan, and Nicholas Rossolillo
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Key Points

  • The online clothing retailer Stitch Fix has been mostly down in 2021, but compared to the same time a year ago shares are up 47%, and the stock offers an attractive entry point.
  • It's hard to believe that a newspaper company could have big growth prospects today, but Gannett is turning the corner by delivering better financials and diversifying its revenue away from print.
  • Airbnb looks poised for big growth, and the stock offers a very attractive risk-reward dynamic.

There's a lot of worry among investors that the stock market could be in for a correction as we wade deeper into September, after what has been a frothy year for the market. That could lead lots of investors to take some of their gains and pile into cash. But if you've got some cash that you are looking to invest now, fear not, as there are always corners of the market where winners are just waiting to be found.

With that said, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors who identified three stocks they see huge opportunity in: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX), Gannett (NYSE:GCI), and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). Read on to see why they think these three companies could win big.

Don't count Stitch Fix out just yet

Nicholas Rossolillo (Stitch Fix): Stitch Fix has been mostly down in 2021, but it certainly isn't out. Caught up in the growth stock sell-off this past spring, it then downgraded expectations for full-year sales and underwent a CEO transition from founder Katrina Lake to now-CEO Elizabeth Spalding. Stitch Fix stock is down 34% so far in 2021 on the various shreds of potentially worrisome news. Compared to this same time a year ago, though, shares are up a more-than-respectable 47%.

As of this writing, Stitch Fix is valued at a mere 2.1 times trailing-12-month sales -- a screaming long-term value if this tech-enhanced apparel and accessories company can maintain its momentum. Through the first nine months of its 2021 fiscal year (the nine months ended May 1, 2021), sales grew 21% from the same period last year to $1.53 billion. The company expects to notch at least a 22% rate of growth in its final quarter of fiscal 2021, as it laps the depressed period of sales from last summer (when clothing retail was down in the dumps during the first few months of the pandemic).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kUDFM_0btfQeqg00
Image source: Getty Images.

Granted, many investors might be inclined to pass on Stitch Fix because it isn't profitable yet. Net loss was just over $30 million during the first nine months of the year. However, this is largely by design as Stitch Fix is styling itself as a growth stock and funneling excess cash into marketing expenses and research and development. Speaking of research, Stitch Fix's AI-driven algorithms have reportedly been drawing fire from some of the company's stylists, with some saying they're competing with the software as Stitch Fix gives customers more options to pick and choose from tech-curated ensembles.

This is, of course, yet another situation worth keeping an eye on; disgruntled employees could affect the relationship Stitch Fix has with paying customers if the AI company can't deliver the right stuff. But Stitch Fix is, nonetheless, working hard to improve its service and is helping pioneer a new way to shop for new threads on the internet. After the drubbing it's endured this year, shares look too cheap to ignore ahead of the Q4 fiscal 2021 earnings update on Sept. 21.

There's life in this newspaper business

Bram Berkowitz (Gannett): If I told you to buy a newspaper company hand over fist, you'd be right to give me a healthy dose of skepticism, but I'm going to do it anyway because I do see a big opportunity here flying somewhat under the radar. In 2019, Gannett completed its merger with New Media Investment Group to become the largest newspaper publisher in the country. They own some of the largest newspaper brands, including USA Today, The Indianapolis Star, The Des Moines Register, and many more.

Initially, the deal got panned as the print business had been struggling for many years and investors were less than enthused to see Gannett take on a large $1.8 billion term loan to complete the deal. Gannett's stock dropped below $1 at one point in 2020. But the company has begun to get its act together and now trades around $6.30 per share. Since last year, the company has been able to refinance its debt and pay some down, and now sits with a little less than $1.5 billion of outstanding debt.

The company has also been transitioning its business model to rely less on print revenue and more on digital subscribers and new streams of revenue. As of June, the company had close to 1.4 million digital subscribers, up 41% year over year. Management set a goal of growing to 10 million digital subscribers over the next five years. To provide some context, The New York Times currently has 7 million digital subscribers. Gannett also has a growing events business, is exploring non-fungible tokens, and recently launched a new premium sports subscription product, so rest assured this is not a business that is going to be relying on print revenue.

The company's projected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in 2021 is nearly $477 million, while it has a current enterprise value (EV) of nearly $2.1 billion, giving it an EV/EBITDA value of about 4.34. Projected revenue in 2021 is nearly $3.3 billion and the company's current market cap is roughly $900 million, so if things go well this would be a great time to buy.

Book a trip to growth with this industry leader

Keith Noonan (Airbnb): Despite recent gains, Airbnb stock still trades down roughly 25.5% from its lifetime high. Investors shouldn't let the relatively muted performance across the vacation rental specialist's short history as a publicly traded company dissuade them. Airbnb stock looks pretty enticing when viewed in the context of the strong performance the company has been delivering since making its market debut.

The travel industry innovator has still been dealing with challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic, but it's also become a leaner, more effective business in response to these headwinds; and it's managed to put up encouraging results despite the huge challenges at hand. There's also a very powerful network effect at play here.

Over 4 million hosts across the globe already use the company's platform, and more are joining every day. As more hosts join the platform, guests will have more accommodations to choose from. That new level of variety should help attract a greater number of users to the platform, which will in turn encourage more people to join as hosts.

Airbnb's business model is already a proven success, and it looks highly scalable from here on out. The company is also branching into the experience services category -- offering travelers the opportunity to book reservations to local events. With the ability to pair room accommodations and event tickets, Airbnb has a burgeoning new growth opportunity that should help boost average spending per booking and overall margins.

With the company sporting a market capitalization of roughly $104 billion and trading at approximately 18 times this year's expected sales, it's clear that healthy growth is already baked into Airbnb's valuation. However, the company has an incredible runway for expansion ahead and looks primed to deliver strong earnings growth. I think patient investors stand to see fantastic performance from the stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Comments / 1

Related
The Motley Fool

If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock, This Would Be It

GrowGeneration benefits from a variety of private label products and a fast-growing store count. GrowGeneration revenue is improving at triple-digit percentage rates year over year. A drop in the stock price has dramatically lowered its valuation, making it a potential bargain. High-growth stock names generally do not sell at a...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks to Buy on Recent or Expected Dividend Hikes

Dividend stocks should hold a place in every investor’s portfolio. Even if you don’t intend to use the dividend payout as regular income, the ability to reinvest dividends is like giving yourself a raise every quarter. As with any investment, not all dividend stocks are the same. The ones you...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

No matter how hard some try, oil is not going away any time soon and that means you can still buy oil stocks. But do you want to go with a financially strong giant that is focused on the here and now?. Or a company that is in the middle...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Diverse Dividend Stocks That Are Yielding Up to 6.6%

CareTrust, Lowe's, and Enbridge are in three different industries. All three of these stocks pay you more than you'd get with the typical S&P 500 stock. Together, they can diversify your portfolio while also offering lots of dividend income along the way. Dividend income is a great way to grow...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Growth Stocks#Stock Options#Motley Fool#Sfix#Gci#Abnb#Stitch Fix#Usa Today#The Indianapolis Star#The Des Moines Register#The New York Times
The Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 in Right Now

Walt Disney combines a blue-chip brand with epic new growth drivers. Curiosity Stream is tiny today, but it is poised to get a whole lot bigger. You don't need tons of money to get started in the stock market. A $500 investment could help set the foundation for life-changing returns if you bet on the right companies. Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Curiosity Stream (NASDAQ:CURI) have what it takes to deliver multi-bagger returns because of their rapid growth rates and economic moats in the streaming industry.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 707% to 9,406% by 2024

Innovation often drives rapid sales growth. However, sales growth alone rarely tells the full story about a company. For more than a decade, growth stocks have been unstoppable. Abundant access to cheap capital and historically low lending rates have allowed fast-growing businesses to hire, acquire, and put their innovative prowess to work.
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks That Just Went On Sale

Companies continue turning to Zoom to help manage the new reality of a long-term hybrid workforce. Wix.com's highly retentive user base is generating significant recurring revenue. Roku dominates one of the fastest growing industries around. Without fail, investors start getting anxious when the stock market hits all-time highs, like it...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

A few monster stocks can help you build life-changing wealth. When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%. Your initial investment could grow multiple times in value, transforming even a small sum of money into life-changing wealth.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks I Bought That Could Produce 10X Returns

I tend to be a more conservative investor than most of my colleagues. For the most part, my portfolio is filled with slow-and-steady stocks like real estate investment trusts, banks, and large blue-chip companies. However, I also like to allocate some of my portfolio to exciting growth stocks that could have massive long-term potential. This is how I came to own shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) for an $11 price tag just after its IPO (currently around $250), to name one example.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Robinhood Markets is growing quickly, but too much of its business is coming from crypto and options trading. PagerDuty is the slowest grower of the three names on this list, but it was also the only one to move higher on recent earnings news. UiPath is helping businesses nail robotics...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks To Buy The Dip On

Join Benzinga's CEO Jason Raznick & ''Hot Stocks'' Luke Jacobi to hear some of the stocks we love & hate. Get The Run Down on the hottest trades and stock ideas! Join the ZingerNation community at Power Hour to learn about hot new trade ideas, stock market news and tips, exclusive interviews and upcoming trends.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

For the sake of a stable retirement, income investors should own shares of the highest quality companies that provide vital goods or services to their customers. The large-cap food and beverage company PepsiCo is poised to benefit from continued population growth and strong brand power. Essential Utilities will grow due...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks

These stocks have been left out of the 2021 rally, which means higher initial yields for income investors. There's no shortage of reasons for investors might want to tilt their portfolio toward dividend stocks. The best choices within this investment category do well at combining long-term capital appreciation with immediate and consistent cash payouts that grow with each passing year. Automatic reinvestment of these payments also amplifies your returns.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why You Can (and Should) Buy Kroger Stock Now, Despite a Price Plunge

James Brumley is former stockbroker with a large Wall Street firm, and a former trading analyst for a small, options-based newsletter. After twenty years of professional experience in and around the market, his approach is one that combines fundamentals, sentiment, and common sense. It's also an approach that respects this John Keynes reality: The market isn't always rational.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever

Longevity and reliability are important features for any stock that you buy for your retirement account. You probably don't want to stake your nest egg on a company that crumbles against the competition, even if it has promising growth prospects. There's no way to completely eliminate risk when you buy stocks, and we can't possibly know what the future holds several decades from now. BlackBerry was comfortably atop the global smartphone market less than a decade ago, and now it's a completely different company.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks I'll Hold Forever

The first of these companies is a leader in the robotic-assisted surgery market. The second is one of the largest social media companies around. Successful day trading is a complex thing to pull off. Stocks often rise or fall for no apparent reason and in ways that are impossible to predict consistently. That's why making money from day trading is so difficult. It's also more stressful than long-term investing. Those willing to hold on to shares of companies for several years (or even decades) aren't worried about the daily ups and downs of the market. That's just short-term noise.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
124K+
Followers
59K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy