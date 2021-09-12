Top 5 Things to Watch in Markets in the Week Ahead
Investing.com -- With the Federal Reserve entering its traditional blackout period ahead of its upcoming September policy meeting the main focus for U.S. investors in the week ahead will be on inflation figures for August. The timing of when central banks choose to scale back economic stimulus is a key driver of market sentiment amid concerns over rising inflation. The UK is also due to release what will be closely watched inflation data, along with updates on employment and retail sales. Appearances by European Central Bank officials may shed more light on last week’s decision to scale back bond purchases. Meanwhile, data from China is likely to underline that the pace of the recovery in the world’s number two economy is slowing. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.www.investing.com
