Top 5 Things to Watch in Markets in the Week Ahead

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- With the Federal Reserve entering its traditional blackout period ahead of its upcoming September policy meeting the main focus for U.S. investors in the week ahead will be on inflation figures for August. The timing of when central banks choose to scale back economic stimulus is a key driver of market sentiment amid concerns over rising inflation. The UK is also due to release what will be closely watched inflation data, along with updates on employment and retail sales. Appearances by European Central Bank officials may shed more light on last week’s decision to scale back bond purchases. Meanwhile, data from China is likely to underline that the pace of the recovery in the world’s number two economy is slowing. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.

investing.com

MARKET WRAP: FTSE 100 finishes higher, oil set to snap winning streak

Travel stocks take-off Basic materials sector struggles. Investing.com – The FTSE 100 finished higher on Thursday, supported by airlines as the UK looks set to ease travel rules. The Financial Times reported that the traffic light system for international travellers entering England is set to be scrapped by a simpler...
investing.com

Consumer Sentiment, Retailers, Coffee Gains: 3 Things to Watch

Investing.com -- Stocks were mixed on Thursday heading into the last minutes of trading after a curiously strong retail sales report for August set investors adrift. The Commerce Department said Thursday that retail sales rose 0.7% last month from July. That confounded forecasts for a 0.8% decline. The retail sales control group – which has a larger influence on U.S. GDP – rose 2.5%. Expectations called for a 0.1% drop.
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar shrugs off weak inflation, China worries mount, cryptos rise

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, September 15:. Optimism from weaker US inflation figures has made way to concerns about the US and also the Chinese economy, following weak data. Updated reads on UK and Canadian inflation and US industrial output are of interest. Cryptocurrencies have been marching higher while oil and gold have consolidated their gains.
NBC Miami

European Markets Retreat as Investors Await U.S. Inflation Data; JD Sports Up 7%

LONDON — European markets pulled back slightly on Tuesday morning as global investors awaited inflation data from the U.S., which could inform the Federal Reserve's timing for tapering its monetary stimulus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 slid 0.25% in early trade, with mining stocks dropping 1.8% to lead losses as all...
Person
Christine Lagarde
investing.com

European Stock Futures Lower; Caution Ahead of U.S. CPI Release

Investing.com -- European stock markets are expected to open lower Tuesday, with investors showing caution ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation figures later in the session. At 2:05 AM ET (0605 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.2% lower, CAC 40 futures in France dropped 0.2%...
Journal-News

Global stocks mixed as investors await US inflation data

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets were mixed Tuesday as investors waited for an update on U.S. inflation that has been stronger than expected. London and Shanghai declined while Frankfurt and Tokyo advanced, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 hitting a 31-year high. Wall Street futures were higher a day after...
Metro International

Dollar holds tight range as investors await U.S. inflation data

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar was little changed against other major currencies on Tuesday as investors looked to U.S. inflation data later in the session for clues on the timing of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. The dollar index stood at 92.622, having retreated from a two-week high of...
investing.com

European Stocks Lower; Sentiment Weakens Ahead of U.S. CPI

Investing.com -- European stock markets traded lower Tuesday, with investors showing caution ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation figures later in the session and amid worries over future growth. At 3:50 AM ET (0750 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.2% lower, the CAC 40 in France fell...
Daily Herald

4 Top Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch This Week

Cybersecurity stocks remain one of the most bullish industries in the stock market today. Due to the pandemic, many companies are gearing towards a hybrid workforce. More people are now working from home but companies are well aware of the risk of such settings. From company assets to personal data, the number of viable targets for cyberattacks has and continues to increase significantly. Thus, the importance of cybersecurity has been highlighted repeatedly.
DailyFx

Euro Stoxx 50 & IBEX 35 Outlook: European Stocks Mixed Following US CPI Print

Euro Stoxx 50, IBEX 35, ECB, US CPI, Inflation – Talking Points. IBEX 35 trend remains negative as energy prices put consumers in a pinch. Euro Stoxx 50 outlook remains neutral ahead of inflation data on Friday. US CPI shows inflation slowing, yet still running hot at 5.3% increase year-over-year.
FXStreet.com

The week ahead: Trading US inflation and UK labour market data

The current trading environment is proving that it doesn’t pay to be a value investor or a growth investor. It doesn’t help your performance if you trade in the short term only, or the long term only. In this environment you have to be both a long- and short-term investor as well as a growth and value investor since market themes are changing on a daily basis. Comments during the weekend from Fed officials including Patrick Harker from Philadelphia and Loretta Mester from Cleveland, suggested that a tapering announcement from the Federal Reserve next week would be a good thing for stocks since it would suggest that the FOMC has faith in the strength of the US economic recovery and it would be a sign that the worst of the Delta Covid variant is behind us.
FXStreet.com

Bearish pennant breakdown confirmed? Five things to watch in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week in a precarious place — below $45,000 and below some key moving averages. What's next?. Almost a week after a cascade of leveraged position unwinding forced the market to $42,800, Bitcoin has erased most of its subsequent recovery. The weekend produced little by way...
Beijing, CN
China
NBC Philadelphia

Markets Brace for Hot Consumer Inflation Report in the Week Ahead

If the CPI is hotter than expected, strategists say it could be a catalyst to move the Fed to consider tapering back its bond purchases sooner rather than later. There is also a key retail sales report, which is expected to show a slowdown in spending, and that could trigger more worries about the twin threats of a slower economy while inflation picks up.
kitco.com

Gold/Silver: The top three things I'm watching

Deflation, reflation, stagflation, the market this week was taking its time deciding what "economic theme" will take charge to kick off September. Based on the big jobs miss (235,000 versus 723,000 expected), it was clear that stagflation is beginning to have its grips on the economy. The result of slower growth and "sticky" inflation will put renewed pressure on Fed to "kick the can" further down the road. The shortfall of 11 million jobs to bring the employment picture back to pre-pandemic levels is looking more like an unattainable goal with no actual clear resolution. For those of you that took our long seasonal recommendation in gold that began midway through August, we will recommend that you protect profits by trailing stops to try and take full advantage of this technical breakout.
investing.com

U.S. Indices Get Support On A Downturn, But Asia And Europe Sticking To Profits

Caution is an investor's best friend these days. US indices were supported the night before after the S&P 500 touched its 50-day moving average. The S&P 500 gained 0.85%, the NASDAQ gained 0.82%, and the Dow Jones gained 0.68%. It must be said that this time the market rose in a broad front (there were 2.6 times as many rising stocks as falling ones), and the VIX fear index lost 6.6%.
investing.com

Dollar edges higher with focus on Fed for taper clues

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to the higher end of recent ranges against other major currencies on Thursday, as traders looked to next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting for indications on how soon the U.S central bank will start to taper stimulus. The dollar index, which measures the U.S....
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD pauses three-day downtrend near 1.1800 as USD edges higher

EUR/USD consolidates losses around monthly low, eases of late. ECB policymakers reject reflation fears, US inflation for August tames tapering tantrum. Market sentiment dwindles amid mixed clues, confusion over Fed’s next moves. Eurozone IP, ECB members’ comments and second-tier US data will provide intermediate moves, risk catalysts are the key.
investing.com

'Broken Hearts' Again in Gold as U.S. Retail Sales Trigger Metal’s New Crash

Investing.com - It can’t prosper much on soft inflation; neither can it survive an economy rebounding on strong retail sales. Gold crashed to a five-week low beneath $1,750 an ounce on Thursday after U.S. retail sales jumped more than 15% in the year to August, putting the economy in ebullient light after weeks of challenging data from Covid’s Delta variant.
Zacks.com

U.S. Dollar to Gain Ahead? ETFs to Gain/Lose

The U.S. dollar strengthened to a two-week high lately versus a basket of major currencies as market watchers are betting big on a Fed taper sooner rather than later despite a surge in COVID-19 cases. This is especially true given that the European Central Bank (ECB) walked somewhat that way. The ECB will slow down emergency bond purchases over the coming quarter. This would be a step forward for the ECB toward unwinding the emergency aid that has shored up the Euro zone economy during the coronavirus pandemic (read: ECB Trims Support, Will Fed Follow Suit? ETFs in Focus).
