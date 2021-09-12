BMW i vision AMBY e-bike recognizes road types to auto-set high-speeds
BMW i vision AMBY: the first high-speed pedelec for urbanists. debuting at IAA 2021, the BMW i vision AMBY premiers a bicycle with even more possibilities than just electric pedal power. it is the first high-speed pedelec for urbanists. the e-bike is another vision from the bavarian auto-manufacturer after the concept CE 02 and i vision circular, further emphasizing both the urban mobility and circular economy messages.www.designboom.com
Comments / 0