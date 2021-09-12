BMW i vision AMBY e-bike recognizes road types to auto-set high-speeds

The main focus of BMW at this year’s IAA Mobility show was, without a doubt, on sustainability. The Munich-based manufacturer wanted to show that just making an electric car is not enough. Sure, we get rid of the toxic fumes coming out of the tailpipes but we need to do more. One of the more important ways in which manufacturers can help the environment is by creating recyclable cars and that’s exactly what the BMW i Vision Circular concept is.

