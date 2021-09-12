Not a spa or a luxury villa in a Bahamas resort – Renowned designer Mark Berryman dons private jets with remarkable luxe and zen interiors.

“I always think it’s a good thing when new people come into the field,” says British yacht designer Mark Berryman who is behind the new look of Boeing Business Jets. Berryman has been working for more than 25 years in the marine field, has lent a very different design approach to his first interior jet concepts, and it’s something everyone needs to see. As he rightly says, “Newcomers ask different questions, find different answers, and spread new ideas that can push the industry forward,” he has indeed managed to make a private jet look nothing like one and a lot like a luxury hotel. Berryman has lent his expertise to two spec layouts for the BBJ 737, one for personal use and one for corporate purposes.