Saint Joseph County, IN

Viewpoint: The best path to controlling the pandemic

South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEighteen months ago, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in St. Joseph County. Since then, another 40,000 residents have been diagnosed; no doubt, many more have been infected. The costs have been staggering: 581 deaths, thousands of hospitalizations, many with lingering symptoms — not to mention the economic, academic, social and mental health consequences. No doubt, the pandemic has exposed some bitter divisions; it has also revealed tremendous generosity, resilience and commitment to the common good.

