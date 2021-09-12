All Aboard for the BioRevolution!
Discussing the investing opportunity of one of the 21st century’s defining megatrends. WisdomTree has collaborated with Dr. Jamie Metzl to help create the WisdomTree BioRevolution Index (WTDNA), the underlying Index that the WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (WDNA) seeks to track. Dr. Metzl is the author of Hacking Darwin: Genetic Engineering and the Future of Humanity, a member of the World Health Organization’s advisory committee on human genome editing and a noted author and speaker. We sat down with Jamie and our own Jeremy Schwartz to unpack the BioRevolution, our unique new Fund and the blurring lines between science fiction and our new reality.www.etftrends.com
Comments / 0