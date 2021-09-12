Sports Illustrated New York Giants Reporter: Giants vs. Denver Broncos Preview

Special guest Patricia Traina from GiantsCountry.com joined 'The State of Football' with Lawrence Johnson and Deon Glover to give her insight on what to expect to see from the New York Giants this weekend when they face off to the Denver Broncos. Will the Giants defense be ready to stand up to the Broncos and the remainder of the season?

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.