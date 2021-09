Known for her work with Sonoma Arts Live, with bigger-than-life roles in Hello Dolly and Merman’s Apprentice, among others, Dani Innocenti Beem is ready for her close-up as Norma Desmond in the SAL production of Sunset Boulevard. The Andrew Lloyd Weber show, a big influence on young Dani along with its star, Patti LuPone, opens September 24 at Andrews Hall in Sonoma.