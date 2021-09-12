CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Feng Shui: Unity of Physical and Biochemical Cues Creates Healthy Organisms

By TU Dresden
scitechdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew TU Dresden research group aims to uncover how stem cells respond to mechanical forces and electrical cues during the development and maintenance of the nervous and cardiovascular system. Dr. Adele Doyle, Assistant Professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara, USA, joined the Cluster of Excellence Physics of Life...

scitechdaily.com

Groundbreaking Technique Yields Extraordinary Results – Limits on Long-Theorized “Fifth Force” of Nature

Using a groundbreaking new technique at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), an international collaboration led by NIST researchers has revealed previously unrecognized properties of technologically crucial silicon crystals and uncovered new information about an important subatomic particle and a long-theorized fifth force of nature. By aiming subatomic...
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

MIT Superconducting Magnet Breaks Records – Major Advance Toward Fusion Energy

New superconducting magnet breaks magnetic field strength records, paving the way for practical, commercial, carbon-free power. It was a moment three years in the making, based on intensive research and design work: On September 5, for the first time, a large high-temperature superconducting electromagnet was ramped up to a field strength of 20 tesla, the most powerful magnetic field of its kind ever created on Earth. That successful demonstration helps resolve the greatest uncertainty in the quest to build the world’s first fusion power plant that can produce more power than it consumes, according to the project’s leaders at MIT and startup company Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Intrinsically disordered protein biosensor tracks the physical-chemical effects of osmotic stress on cells

Cell homeostasis is perturbed when dramatic shifts in the external environment cause the physical-chemical properties inside the cell to change. Experimental approaches for dynamically monitoring these intracellular effects are currently lacking. Here, we leverage the environmental sensitivity and structural plasticity of intrinsically disordered protein regions (IDRs) to develop a FRET biosensor capable of monitoring rapid intracellular changes caused by osmotic stress. The biosensor, named SED1, utilizes the Arabidopsis intrinsically disordered AtLEA4-5 protein expressed in plants under water deficit. Computational modeling and in vitro studies reveal that SED1 is highly sensitive to macromolecular crowding. SED1 exhibits large and near-linear osmolarity-dependent changes in FRET inside living bacteria, yeast, plant, and human cells, demonstrating the broad utility of this tool for studying water-associated stress. This study demonstrates the remarkable ability of IDRs to sense the cellular environment across the tree of life and provides a blueprint for their use as environmentally-responsive molecular tools.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists create artificial cells that mimic living cells' ability to capture, process, and expel material

Researchers have developed artificial cell-like structures using inorganic matter that autonomously ingest, process, and push out material—recreating an essential function of living cells. Their article, published in Nature, provides a blueprint for creating "cell mimics," with potential applications ranging from drug delivery to environmental science. A fundamental function of living...
SCIENCE
thetechtalk.org

Create Artificial Cells That Mimic Biological Processes

Scientists from the University of Chicago and New York University have created artificial cells that mimic certain properties of living cells. For example, they can take materials from the environment and perform simple biological processes with them, and then expel them. The creation of “cell mimics” would have potential applications...
ENGINEERING
MedicalXpress

How the impact of chemotherapy on healthy cells affects the development of blood cells

Some types of chemotherapy eliminate cancer cells by damaging their DNA. These drugs can also affect healthy cells, where the damage can generate mutations that persist after the end of the treatment. Researchers at the IRB Barcelona's Biomedical Genomics Laboratory, led by ICREA researcher Dr. Núria López-Bigas, have identified the...
CANCER
Phys.org

Researchers use organic semiconductor nanotubes to create new electrochemical actuator

University of Houston researchers are reporting a breakthrough in the field of materials science and engineering with the development of an electrochemical actuator that uses specialized organic semiconductor nanotubes (OSNTs). Currently in the early stages of development, the actuator will become a key part of research contributing to the future...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

500-Million-Year-Old “Worm-Like” Fossil Represents Rare Discovery of Ancient Animal in North America

Scientists at the University of Missouri are using an ancient find to unlock new clues surrounding the diversity of species following the Cambrian explosion. Many scientists consider the “Cambrian explosion” — which occurred about 530-540 million years ago — as the first major appearance of many of the world’s animal groups in the fossil record. Like adding pieces to a giant jigsaw puzzle, each discovery dating from this time period has added another piece to the evolutionary map of modern animals. Now, researchers at the University of Missouri have found a rare, 500-million-year-old “worm-like” fossil called a palaeoscolecid, which is an uncommon fossil group in North America. The researchers believe this find, from an area in western Utah, can help scientists better understand how diverse the Earth’s animals were during the Cambrian explosion.
WILDLIFE
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Bemused to Find Liquid Light at Room Temperature

What if your computer processor could only work at less than -200°C? Well, such is the case with almost all quantum computers, as heat tends to create errors in the qubits used in quantum computing. However, recent research reveals that liquified electric power has the potential to allow quantum computers to work at room temperature, just like your laptop, and this is not the only seemingly impossible problem liquid light can solve.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Reproducible Synthetic Hydrogel Scaffold Supports Growth of Pancreatic and Other Tissue Organoids

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) engineers, working in collaboration with scientists at Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute, have developed a new way to grow pancreatic “organoids”—tiny replicas of the pancreas—from either healthy or cancerous pancreatic cells. Using a specialized synthetic hydrogel scaffold to mimic the extracellular environment, the researchers were able to grow tiny pancreatic organoid structures that could be used to study the important interactions between pancreatic tumors and their environment. They hope that the new models could help researchers develop and test potential drugs for pancreatic cancer, which is one of the most difficult types of cancer to treat. The researchers showed that the gel could, in addition, be used to grow other types of tissue, including intestinal and endometrial tissue.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Just a Few Common Bacterial Groups Gobble Up the Majority of Carbon in Soil

Just a few bacterial groups found in ecosystems across the planet are responsible for more than half of carbon cycling in soils, according to new findings from researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and Northern Arizona University, published in Nature Communications. The new research suggests that despite the diversity...
WILDLIFE
Newswise

A gem of a lab will design next-generation diamond sensors, bringing the world of quantum physics into the light

Newswise — The novel design for a next-generation diamond sensor with capabilities that range from producing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of single molecules to detecting slight anomalies in the Earth’s magnetic field to guide aircraft that lack access to global positioning systems (GPS) will be developed by a collaboration of scientists led by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL).
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

The dynamic tracking of tissue-specific secretory proteins

Researchers have presented a method for profiling tissue-specific secretory proteins in live mice. This method is expected to be applicable to various tissues or disease models for investigating biomarkers or therapeutic targets involved in disease progression. This research was reported in Nature Communications on September 1. Secretory proteins released into...
SCIENCE
Newswise

Danforth Center and Salk plant researchers launch collaboration to breed carbon-capturing sorghum

Newswise — ST. LOUIS, MO, September 14, 2021--Researchers at the Salk Institute’s Harnessing Plants Initiative (HPI) have established a five-year, $6.2 million collaboration with Nadia Shakoor, PhD, principal investigator and senior research scientist, and her team at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center to identify and develop sorghum plants that can better capture and store atmospheric carbon.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Researchers discover hormonal regulatory module for root elongation

In future, agricultural crop production will have to manage with less and less nitrogen fertilization. The goal must therefore be to increase nitrogen use efficiency so that yield levels can be kept stable. Plants respond to mild nitrogen deficiency by elongating their lateral roots. In this way, more nitrogen can be absorbed than before. Researchers at the IPK Leibniz Institute have now discovered a hormonal regulatory module that mediates the molecular processes of this adaptation. Brassinosteroids and auxins play a central role in this. The results were published in the journal Nature Communications.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Water and Quantum Magnets Share Critical Physics – May Have Consequences for Quantum Computing

Water can freeze from liquid to solid ice or boil into a gas. In the kitchen these “phase transitions” aren’t smooth, but their discontinuous nature is smoothed out at high pressure. An international team of physicists led by EPFL has now discovered the same behavior in certain quantum magnets, which may have consequences for the technology of qubits.
CHEMISTRY
asu.edu

Study explores a unique material with tunable properties

If you’re old enough, you may still have a box of cassettes or VHS tapes lying around. These storage devices were popular in the 1970s and '80s but have since fallen into disuse, replaced by CDs and other digital media. Now, researchers are taking a new look at chromium oxides,...
CHEMISTRY

