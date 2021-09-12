CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles News: Game day is finally here!

By Brandon Lee Gowton
bleedinggreennation.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Instead, the Eagles are coming off a pretty successful training camp. A number of young players (Josh Sweat, Jordan Mailata, Quez Watkins) took steps forward in their development. Jalen Hurts finished the summer strong. The Birds were the better and more energetic team in all four of their joint training camp practices. Major injury issues were avoided. The preseason games were rough, to be sure. But it’s not like the Eagles’ starters were playing in those. If anything is to be taken from those, it could be that Philly lacks quality depth. Which shouldn’t be surprise coming off a 4-11-1 season. On the whole, it just feels like this team has some positive momentum working in their favor.

