Hilary Mantel predicts Prince George will never get to be king

Prince John in 1910 (Source: Wikimedia Commons) The existence of Prince John has only been discovered recently as his existence was well hidden from the British public due to reasons that have not been yet disclosed by the Royal British Family, however, most historians argue that it was to not affect the public image of the royal family. His appearance was very rarely made public and this was due to an illness of which he suffered from a very young age.

2020-12-09