Thomas Tuchel Responds to Louis Van Gaal's Tactical Praise

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Thomas Tuchel has acknowledged praise received by Louis Van Gaal and given his response.

The Dutch manager was full of praise for Tuchel, as he discussed his tactics whilst on international duty.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Tuchel responded to the former Manchester United boss' comments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vl86Q_0btfP0mm00
SIPA USA

What did Van Gaal say?

The Netherlands boss said: "With 5-3-2 you can attack incredibly well, Chelsea is showing this and hats off for (Thomas) Tuchel who had to step in halfway through the season."

What was Tuchel's response?

"Somebody sent that to me," he said. "It was a pleasure to play against him as a very young coach in Germany when he was coach from Bayern Munich and he has this kind of brutal honesty when you talk to him or when he goes to the press conference, which is what I really love.

"He has really the balls to speak it out, what he thinks. Sometimes it's not to his advantage, but I think right now, it's nice to hear him talk about football. He has a certain age. He has a huge experience. He has influenced football in general with all his clubs, all his teams on such a high level.

"Not just because he defended me in person, which was nice, of course, but in general, he is not afraid to speak out. Sometimes I or other colleagues maybe think 'let's don't speak it out' because we'd just create trouble and we want to protect a calm atmosphere… But he's a nice guy, I like him."

