Crypto Mining Should Be Registered and Taxed in Russia, Financial Market Committee Chair Says

The Russian ruble has become one of the 20 most frequently used global currencies, SWIFT interbank transfer system data shows. The ruble holds the 20th spot with a share of 0.18% in international settlements. It's not the first time that the ruble has made the top 20. The Russian national currency appeared in the rating in December 2016, also in 20th place, with a share of 0.26%.

