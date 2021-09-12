CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto Mining Should Be Registered and Taxed in Russia, Financial Market Committee Chair Says

bitcoin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrency mining should be registered as entrepreneurial activity and taxed as such, according to Anatoly Aksakov, chairman of Russia’s parliamentary Financial Market Committee. The lawmaker also thinks Russian digital currency regulations need refinement. Amendments Likely to Affect Mining, Taxation, Definition of Digital Currency. Discussing upcoming changes in the legislation regarding...

news.bitcoin.com

bitcoin.com

US Senator Warren Presses SEC to Address Crypto Exchange Outages, High Transaction Fees, Financial Inclusion

At the U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing Tuesday, Senator Elizabeth Warren called on the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, to increase oversight of cryptocurrency. She brought up several problems she associates with cryptocurrency that could hurt small investors. Senator Elizabeth Warren Says ‘There’s a Whole...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bitcoin.com

Central Bank of Turkey Expands Research, Prepares to Test Digital Lira on New Platform

The Turkish central bank has established a new platform together with technology stakeholders to further the development of a digitalized version of the national fiat currency. The new collaboration will allow Turkey to focus on expanding research and conducting tests of the prospective digital lira. Turkey Sets Up Digital Lira...
WORLD
u.today

Crypto Will Not Be Taxed in South Korea, For Now

Previously presented changes to existing tax codes have been postponed until January 1, 2023, since commissioners have to find a way to classify cryptocurrencies as financial investment income. A representative of ruling party Roh postponed the taxation of virtual assets. The new rules should have been applied in July. The...
INCOME TAX
cryptopolitan.com

Financial institutions continue to flock to crypto – Binance

More financial institutions continue to turn to crypto. Zhao calls crypto multiasset class technology. CEO of Binance Crypto Exchange, Changpeng Zhao, has said that traditional financial institutions and investors have continued to flock into cryptocurrencies in recent times. Zhao said that most of these financial institutions have their sights set...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Crypto Execs Should Cooperate With Regulators, Says SALT Panel

Cryptocurrency executives ought to work with regulators to facilitate wider acceptance, according to members of a digital currency panel at Wall Street’s SALT conference. The panel included Canadian business mogul from business reality TV show “Shark Tank,” Kevin O’Leary, who recently invested in a crypto aggregating platform WonderFi. He urged company leaders to adopt a more accommodating tone with regulators. O’Leary emphasized that the current lack of compliance is spooking investors away.
MARKETS
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: China's Hebei Province Aims to Punish Crypto Miners; Crypto Hedge Funds See Nearly 24% Gains in August

China’s cyberspace commission in the Hebei province has confirmed it will work alongside other government departments to help crack down on digital currency trading and mining, Reuters reported. This represents the country’s latest crackdown on cryptocurrency, according to the report. The province will see numerous departments participating, including the province’s...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

SEC Chair Gary Gensler Calls Digital Asset Market the ‘Wild West,’ Invites Crypto Platforms to a Dialogue

The chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Gary Gensler says that cryptocurrency investors are inadequately protected. Testifying before the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on Tuesday, Gensler stated that cryptocurrency investors are vulnerable to scams and other illegal activities due to the lack of “enough investor protection” in the space.
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Bitcoin Will Not Become Legal Tender in Uzbekistan, Central Bank Official Insists

Cryptocurrency cannot be adopted as a means of payment in Uzbekistan, a high-ranking official from the country’s central bank has recently stated. Speaking to local media, the regulator’s representative also noted that unlike cryptocurrencies, the national fiat is backed by the bank’s assets. The statement comes in spite of Tashkent’s crypto-friendly moves in the past.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Most cryptos are securities, SEC Chair says

In his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, Gary Gensler, the head of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said that many cryptocurrencies are securities. While responding to a question from Senator Pat Toomey about the security status of cryptocurrencies, Gensler opined that “very many” digital assets, including stablecoins,...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Asia On The Verge Of Igniting MultiBillion-Dollar Crypto Bearish Storm

South Korea to shut down over 40 cryptocurrency exchanges for failure to comply with new regulations. Cryptocurrency crackdowns are reducing the impact of Asian countries on the cryptocurrency market. Other countries are benefiting from Asia’s continued witch-hunt of the sector. The cryptocurrency market in South Korea has been seeing a...
WORLD
albuquerquenews.net

Russian ruble makes top 20 popular currencies list

The Russian ruble has become one of the 20 most frequently used global currencies, SWIFT interbank transfer system data shows. The ruble holds the 20th spot with a share of 0.18% in international settlements. It's not the first time that the ruble has made the top 20. The Russian national currency appeared in the rating in December 2016, also in 20th place, with a share of 0.26%.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Uzbekistan has no plans to ease crypto payments ban, says official

The Republic of Uzbekistan will never adopt cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) as a payment method, according to a central bank official. Behzod Khamraev, deputy chairman of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan (CBU), predicted that local authorities will never allow residents to use Bitcoin as payment, alleging that BTC is backed by nothing.
MARKETS
pymnts

Crypto Firms Still Struggle to Comply With AML Regulations

The cryptocurrency industry continues to gain momentum around the world, but a “significantly high” number of U.K. cryptocurrency firms have failed to meet regulations aimed at curbing money laundering, according to the country’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In the latest AML/KYC Tracker, PYMNTS reported that the FCA has had to...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Bitcoin Is Most Institutionally Investable Crypto, as BTC Mining Margins Stay Strong Despite Market Uncertainty: Report

The team at BitOoda, an international digital asset financial technology & services platform providing next-gen risk management solutions, best-execution brokerage & expert market analysis, notes in a recent crypto market update that Bitcoin (BTC) dropped around 5.1% WoW, settling at $46,187 “as of midnight UTC on 9/8.”. The BTC price...
MARKETS
u.today

Another Chinese Province Cracking Down on Cryptocurrency Mining

Recently, the Chinese Provincial municipal institution joined forces with the People's Bank of China in order to rectify the country's cryptocurrency mining and trading situation. The main reason for the upcoming mining restrictions in the province is the consumption levels of the digital assets mining industry. China's goal to reach...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Russian Blockchain Experts Are Offered Almost x5 the National Average Salary

Blockchain-related salaries are rising fast in Russia – with developers also starting to command higher salaries than most of their IT professional peers. Even though the government and the central Bank of Russia continue in their efforts to marginalize the sector, it appears that some bigger companies and startups are still banking on crypto success in the long run.
BUSINESS
bitcoin.com

Mining Is Not Banned in Ukraine and Does Not Require Licensing, Key Crypto Advisor Says

The regulatory status of cryptocurrency mining remains somewhat undetermined in Ukraine, even after the recent adoption of the law “On Virtual Assets.” However, albeit unregulated, the minting of digital coins isn’t prohibited either, according to a leading advisor on crypto matters at the Ukrainian parliament. Amendments to Ukraine’s Tax Law...
MARKETS
bitcoin.com

Today's Cryptocurrency Data Aggregators Offer a Plethora of Onchain and Market Insights

In the early days, there were only a few web portals with cryptocurrency statistics and data tied to these ever-changing digital asset markets and blockchain metrics. More than ten years later, however, data and analytics tethered to the world’s most popular and most used digital currencies have swelled with growth. The following article delves into a myriad of web portals that offer insights into the innovative land of cryptocurrencies.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

