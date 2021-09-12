CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter From The Editor: Discord And Communication

By James McFadden
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. GEORGE – I am troubled, as are many others in today’s political and media-driven environments, by the lack of candor, respect, and decency we once afforded one another when we disagreed on a given topic. There was a time, not too distant from today when it was considered ‘bad form’ to speak in tones considered condescending, hostile, or threatening but those characteristics are fleeting and often embraced as requisite to ensuring one’s opinions are elevated to a level of fact.

