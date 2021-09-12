Giants Game Today: Giants vs Denver Broncos Injury Report, Schedule, Live Stream, TV Channel and Betting Preview for Week 1 NFL Game
The NY Giants kickoff the 2021 NFL regular season on Sunday afternoon against the Denver Broncos in a 4:25 p.m. kickoff at MetLife Stadium. The NY Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley, and wide receiver Kenny Golladay host the Denver Broncos, led by quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, and linebacker Von Miller in an NFL Week 1 game on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 (9/12/2021) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at 4:25 p.m. eastern on FOX.gmenhq.com
