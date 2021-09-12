Today's letters: Readers comment on a recent headline, Board of County Commissioners, more

A recent Nation & World headline read, "Biden tells LA: 'We're going to have your back.' " I’d be laughing out loud if it weren't so tragic all the way around. The Marion County Board of County Commissioners have let down their constituents. Marion County has reported 996 COVID deaths on 32,460 infections. That makes it 10th out of 67 counties, just in number of deaths. We move up to ninth in the category of deaths per 100,000, at 272. Lee County has just 13 more deaths but about 40,000 more cases of infection, making it more than twice as likely that you'll die of COVID here instead of there. Why?