Itasca County Historical Society seeking members
Would you consider becoming a member of the Itasca County Historical Society? The past two years have been a struggle for many of the area businesses including non-profit businesses such as ICHS. Several executive orders either closed the doors partially or entirely making fund raising impossible. In addition, the Blandin Foundation chose to no longer provide the annual sustaining (operating) grant that had been received for many years. So what happened next?www.grandrapidsmn.com
Comments / 0