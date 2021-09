In the early 2000s, you simply couldn’t turn on a music awards show without seeing Avril Lavigne. The Canadian pop-rock singer was at the top of the charts, thanks to her singles like “Sk8r Boi” and “Complicated.” The last time she attended the MTV VMAs was back in 2003, when she hit the red carpet in a laced-up corset as she and her pal, Kelly Osbourne, flipped off the paparazzi. Talk about iconic! Tonight, however, the star made her grand return to the Video Music Awards after more than 18 years away—and her stellar look, which was true to her signature punk aesthetic, certainly made up for lost time.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO